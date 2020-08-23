After The First The Batman Trailer Drops, Of Course Fans Have Thoughts

Depart a Remark
In the event you had been one of many many followers that tuned in for DC FanDome yesterday, you greater than probably feasted your eyes on the extremely anticipated first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And to say the teaser — which ran over two minutes — made an impression can be a gross understatement. The clip instantly gave viewers a really feel for the grounded and brutal course Reeves has charted out for his Darkish Knight. And with the discharge of the brand new trailer comes a plethora of ideas from followers. So what do they give it some thought?
For the reason that trailer dropped in the course of the DC FanDome’s dwell panel for The Batman final night time, followers appear to be infatuated with the early footage from Matt Reeves’ movie. One fan had nothing however reward for the footage and expressed pleasure about attending to see a real noir Batman story on the large display:
One of the vital thrilling components of the trailer was getting early glimpses at villains like Catwoman and The Penguin, and followers, like Hyper RPG‘s Adam Hlavac, are simply excited to see them in motion as they’re to see the titular hero:
Other than the precise visuals of the trailer, followers had been additionally pleasantly stunned to see that it used Nirvana’s “One thing within the Means.” The sturdy use of the monitor left some followers a bit emotional, particularly when occupied with the late nice Kurt Cobain:
It’s protected to say that we’re going to be occupied with this footage from The Batman for some time, and that was already evident by one fan. The consumer talked about that they fell asleep simply earlier than The Batman’s panel however hasn’t been in a position to sleep since watching the footage:
There have been numerous fan expectations when it got here to the primary trailer for The Batman, particularly because it was positioned to be the ultimate large piece of content material to reach from DC FanDome. Fortunately, the trailer ended the lengthy, reveal-filled day with a bang:
One factor that was instantly obvious is that Matt Reeves is doing what he can to distinguish his model of the Batman mythos from those who have come earlier than. Throughout DC FanDome, his hero was revealed to be a “Yr Two Batman,” one which’s nonetheless within the early days of his profession and never but refined in his ability. Up to now, it appears to be like like Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader might be a welcome addition to this large DC multiverse.
At this level, Matt Reeves has solely shot 25% of The Batman, which makes this trailer much more of an achievement. Hopefully, the movie will head again into manufacturing quickly in order that Reeves, Pattinson and their collaborators can end their work — and hopefully, present us with one other take a look at the movie within the close to future.
The Batman is presently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.
Add Comment