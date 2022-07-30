After the furor over his movie on Netflix, Juancho Hernangómez was signed by a new NBA team

Juancho Hernangómez with Adam Sandler in the film Garra (NETFLIX)

Los Toronto Raptors confirmed this Thursday the signing of the Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangómezwho recently debuted as an actor in the film “Hustle” (Garra). The Spaniard who will join his sixth team in this way for a season NBA since he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the number 15 of the 2016 Draft.

The 26-year-old power forward of the Spanish team was a free agent after the Utah The Jazz will not exercise their option to renew him for $7.3 million. Utah was one of three franchises, along with Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, in which the Spaniard played last season, with modest averages of 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Spanish became more popular in the United States following the June premiere of the film “Hustle” (Garra) in Netflixproduced among others by LeBron James. on tape Hernango shirt plays the role of Bo Cruz, a street basketball player in spain who is discovered by an NBA scout who plays Adam Sandler.

His explosion in the sport came in the 2015/16 season, when he climbed up to 24 minutes in the ACB League, the best competition in Europe, being the best scorer (9.7 points) and the leader in efficiency and rebounds of all young people under 22 years of age. The award for Best Young Player of the tournament, above a budding Luka Doncic, crowned a dream season. But, of course, the best was missing. Or the most shocking: be selected in the NBA draft, in a high position (#15, first round), by the Nuggets. At the age of 21, he began his experience in the best league in the world, playing 62 games with a correct average of 4.9 points and 3 rebounds, achieving a great mark of 27 points in a January game against the Warriors.

Claw was one of the most viewed movies of recent times on the platform (Netflix)

But, in the following campaign, which could be the one of his takeoff, it was the one of his change of team and city. As Denver traded him to Minnesota. in February 2020 and he could never meet his best version again. Now, he will seek glory with the Raptors.

The Canadian franchise is “the most Spanish” in the history of the NBA. Since they began playing in the American professional league in 1995, the Raptors have had the services of five players from that country in addition to including Scariolo on their coaching staff. Before Hernángomez, Gasol and Ibaka, José Calderón and Jorge Garbajosa played.

Calderón from Extremadura is the one who opened the door for Spanish players in the Toronto team. He came to the Raptors in August 2005 from TAU Vitoria and stayed with the team until 2013. In 2006, they signed forward Garbajosa who played with the Canadians until 2008.

