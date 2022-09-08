After the inclusion of Daredevil in the UCM, Rosario Dawson already knows how she wants her Netflix character to return

Rosario Dawson wants her Marvel character on Netflix make your return (or addition) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained that he would love for his character to break through in the MCU after debuting as part of Netflix’s short-lived Marvel experiments.

“Oh yeah“, she said. “Of course. You don’t even see her in that last ‘tell Claire to go home’ moment in Luke Cage. You know it’s terrible. So yes, I’d be very curious.“.

Dawson debuted as Claire Temple in the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil, helping heal Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock after an altercation that left him bleeding to death in a dumpster. A nurse who seems to constantly find herself helping superheroes, Temple has also appeared in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and even the team that brings them all together, Marvel’s Defenders.

As Dawson makes clear, Temple’s fate remained unknown the last time he appeared… and Dawson would be happy to see Daredevil return, in case she can return too.

“I’m so excited for everyone thoughhe added.It’s been a long time waiting. I was so excited to find out that all of our shows are now part of the MCU, with Charlie and Vincent [D’Onofrio] getting into these different projects now. So yeah, 18 episodes [de Daredevil: Born Again]? Here I am. Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am“.

Dawson is pretty busy, since she’s now the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars, and she’s getting her own solo series.

Meanwhile, Daredevil will make his debut as a costumed hero in She-Hulk after Matt Murdock was seen giving legal help to Peter Parker during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Daredevil: Born Again was announced earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed to return here, as well as in the new MCU series Echo on Disney+.