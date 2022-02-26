After The King of Fighters 15, its authors are already working on a new video game with Unreal Engine

The new fighting installment was launched on February 17, but its authors already have their sights set on a future project.

If you’re unbeatable at fighting games, chances are you haven’t missed the release of The King of Fighters XV. After taking advantage of an event to show the full potential of their fights, fans of the genre received the new installment last February 17th. However, the spectacular nature of the developers will not end here, as They are already working on a video game with Unreal Engine.

We are currently testing a new game in the works that will use the Unreal EngineYasuyuki OdaThis is how they advance it from the graphics engine blog (via Gaming Bolt) through an interview with some of those responsible for The King of Fighters XV. According to the statements of Yasuyuki Odaproducer of the installment, about the use of UE in future SNK games, it seems that there is already a project underway: “We are currently testing a new game in the works that will use Unreal Engineso I can say that there is a great possibility in the future“.

After all, the benefits of Unreal Engine have convinced the developers of SNK. As stated by the main engineer Masanori Tsujii“because the UE code is easy to customize, it has allowed us to incorporate our own tools, which has really helped us a lot. We have been able to make use of all the knowledge that we have acquired in the past, which has allowed us to focus on things like improvement of the user experiencewhich takes our games to another level of enjoyment.”

In this way, the developer still has a lot of bellows to continue making spectacular games. After all, fans of The King of Fighters XV have been fascinated by an animated short that raised the expectations for the fights even higher. Beyond this, in our analysis we comment that we are not entirely convinced with the fighting game and, although fans of the franchise may like it, should be more ambitious.

