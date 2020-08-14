After the landing of Sachin Pilot, the assembly session will start from today, Congress will bring a vote of confidence, know BJP’s strategy

new Delhi: After nearly two months of political stalemate between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot have returned to the party. After the return of Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said that the stalemate keeps going in politics but is his own. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session is starting from today and now the Congress will prove its confidence in the House today. The Congress, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, has claimed that it has great deal of power and will run the government for five years. Also Read – Rajasthan: Congress will bring confidence vote, Ashok Gehlot said – We were in majority without ‘these’ but our own

The session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin from 11 am today. It is not yet clear whether a motion of no confidence will be brought in the House or not, because in today's action of the Assembly, the motion of no confidence has been listed. Now it will depend on the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly whether he allows it or not. On the other hand, BJP has started the exercise to surround the Congress on the floor of the House. The BJP said on Thursday that as soon as the House starts, it will bring a no-confidence motion against the Congress.

