After The Last Dance, Another NBA Legend Is Getting A Documentary

Virtually instantly after Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance ended its 5 week run, the dialog turned to what athlete we’d all wish to see profiled subsequent. ESPN shortly partnered with future NFL Corridor of Famer Tom Brady for a nine-party multi-platform doc that’s now scheduled for 2021, but it surely seems like that received’t be the one new athlete centered challenge shifting ahead. We’re additionally going to get one about Magic Johnson.
Particulars on the Magic Johnson one are nonetheless somewhat fuzzy. In accordance with Forbes, it’s unclear what the size may be or the place the challenge will air, however the documentary firm XTR has introduced a partnership with Magic Johnson and can reportedly be given “unprecedented entry”, in addition to the complete cooperation of the Lakers nice himself. All concerned are taking pictures for completion and distribution someday in 2021. Whether or not or not that’s possible goes to rely fully on the scope and the way many individuals the manufacturing interviews.
One of many unbelievable issues about The Last Dance was what number of totally different individuals we have been capable of hear from. Clearly Michael Jordan dominated the dialog, however we additionally heard views from most of his teammates, his coaches, his mom, his opponents, celebrities related to the group and the proprietor of the Bulls. Other than Luc Longley (who lives in Australia) and Jerry Krause (who handed away), I’m not even certain who else I might have needed to listen to from, although there have been some I might have appreciated to listen to extra from. So, that’s going to be one of many key selections this documentary might want to make. Will it attempt to rival the scope of The Last Dance? In that case, it’s going to want plenty of interviews and plenty of runtime. If not, then it might nonetheless be unbelievable, but it surely’s going to be a distinct sort of expertise.
In fact, there may be additionally lots to speak about relating to Magic Johnson’s life. He began with unbelievable athletic runs in each highschool and faculty. He went on to win 5 championships within the NBA, turned himself right into a megastar in Los Angeles with broad cultural attraction, pushed the NBA (together with Larry Fowl) to a brand new degree of public curiosity, received a gold medal with the Dream Crew, grew to become one of many first main celebrities to be identified with HIV, began a number of profitable companies together with a movie show chain and purchased a portion of the LA Dodgers. There’s positively sufficient right here to do 10 episodes in the event that they needed to.
I’m an enormous sports activities fan and am all for getting as many nice documentaries as potential. That being mentioned, one purpose why I’m a bit extra enthusiastic about this than the Tom Brady one is as a result of sufficient time has handed the place it’s probably everybody concerned shall be candid and open.
We’ll maintain you up to date as this documentary hopefully finds a house and begins taking form.
