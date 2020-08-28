After the letter bomb, Congress set aside committee, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari

After the letter bomb in the Congress, the Alakaman has made many changes. The party has formed a 10-member committee to decide the strategy of the party on subjects related to Parliament, which consists of five members each from both houses. According to sources, along with forming this committee, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed senior leader Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip in Rajya Sabha. Also Read – Subramanian Swamy said – India will not become a Hindu nation, BJP will not leave Hindutva ideology, it will remain in power

The 10-member committee formed by the party includes leaders of both houses, deputy leaders and senior party leader Ahmed Patel. Along with this, Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has been given the responsibility of whip. Experts say that the party high command has given this responsibility to Gogoi and Bittu, bypassing Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari in the Lok Sabha. Also Read – NEET, JEE Exam: Over 14 lakh students downloaded admit card, Opposition moves Supreme Court to postpone exam

Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari are senior Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha. In such a situation, speculations are being made that these leaders, who play the main role in writing letters to the party leadership, have been sidelined for this reason. Also Read – BJP spent crores of rupees on Facebook advertisement, Congress and AAP also included in the list

At present, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, while K.K. Suresh is the chief whip. Gogoi was in the role of the first whip. Apart from this, Manikam Tagore is also a whip. The Congress has made these appointments before the monsoon session of Parliament starting on 14 September. The party had not yet appointed its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.