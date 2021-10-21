After the love messages to Wanda, Icardi made a decision that triggered doubts at PSG

Mauro Icardi missed the last Champions League duel with PSG (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

The novel that has Mauro Icardi as the main protagonist continues to add chapters day by day. Although everything suggested that the situation would return to normal after publicly announcing his reconciliation with Wanda Nara, the footballer made an unexpected decision on his social networks.

The striker stopped following all accounts related to Paris Saint Germain and those of his teammates, like his compatriots Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes or international figures like Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos.

At first, in his list of “followed” there were only 7 accounts, among which his partner and current manager stands out. Also featured are artist Jaime Lorente Lopez and Brooklyn Beckham (one of the sons of former Real Madrid and Manchester United). It is worth noting that the athlete, until a few weeks ago, had given him follow more than 500 people.

But after a few minutes, Mauro Icardi’s profile on Instagram was updated and it appeared that he only followed one account: that of his wife Wanda.

This measure generated doubts in the world linked to Paris Saint Germain and many of its fans emphasized these events on social networks. It is worth remembering that his name sounded strongly to come out during the last transfer market before the large number of figures that the squad has in its position (Neymar, Mbappé, Messi, Di María and Draxler). There was even speculation until the last day with the chance to land at Juventus, a club that already looked for him during his stay in Serie A. In addition, the Rosario would be one of the main objectives of Newcastle in the Premier League, an entity that was recently acquired by a major investment group.

After having leave on Sunday and Monday to solve his personal situation, the attacker was summoned by Mauricio Pochettino to be part of the match against RB Leipzig for the group stage of the Champions League (the French won 3 to 2 with two goals by Lionel Messi). However the albiceleste got off the payroll.

As reported by the newspaper The team, the athlete “is currently in Paris, after having made a round trip to Milan, but does not feel able to play. He is very affected by the separation announced by his wife Wanda Nara on Saturday night.”.

In this way, The next few days will be key to knowing if the Argentine strategist will be able to count on his compatriot to face this Sunday the classic against Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille. Those from the capital lead Ligue 1 with 27 units, nine more than Lens, their most immediate pursuer.

“Thank you, my love, for continuing to trust this beautiful family. Thank you for being the engine of our lives. I love you. How much it hurts to hurt your loved ones. You only heal when you have the forgiveness of those you hurt, “the former Inter posted yesterday to calm his followers and announce his reconciliation with Wanda Nara.

Icardi also dedicated a romantic story to Francesca and Isabella’s mother. Up one selfie in which he appears embraced with his wife and the phrase My love (My love, in French).

Almost simultaneously he posted a photo on his feed in which he is seen happy in the field with the model and businesswoman. “Hold me tight, and never let go of me ❤️”, wrote to accompany the photograph.

