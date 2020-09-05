After the meeting with Rajnath Singh, China’s statement – held India responsible for the tension, said – ‘we cannot leave our one inch of land’

Ladakh Standoff: Stress continues at LAC in eastern Ladakh. On this, a meeting was held for more than two hours on Friday between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Moscow Defense Minister Wei Fenghi in Moscow, Russia. After the meeting, China has now issued a statement with a warning tone. The Chinese government alleged in the statement that India is ‘completely’ responsible for the tension in Ladakh. Along with this, the statement also said that China will not give up its ‘one inch of land’. Also Read – Talk between Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister for more than two hours, know who said about the border dispute

Chinese Defense Min said both sides should implement consensus reached b / w PM Modi & Pres Xi & continue to resolve issues through dialogue, strictly follow bilateral agreements, strengthen regulation of frontline troops & not undertake provocative actions: Defense Minister’s Office Also Read – Amidst border dispute in East Ladakh, Rajnath Singh met Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020 Also Read – Rajnath Singh said in SCO meeting- India clearly condemns all forms of terrorism and its supporters

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the important agreement reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi, both sides should implement it honestly. China said that emphasis should be placed on resolving the border dispute through dialogue and consultation.

After the statement from China, the statement has been issued by Rajnath Singh’s office. In a tweet made by the Defense Minister’s Office, the Defense Minister said that both sides should continue to negotiate through diplomatic and military means to restore peace and tension at the LAC as soon as possible.

Another tweet read, “The current situation should be resolved responsibly and no action should be taken by either side on either side which worsens the situation in the border areas or escalates the dispute.”