Entertainment

After the meeting with Rajnath Singh, China’s statement – held India responsible for the tension, said – ‘we cannot leave our one inch of land’

September 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Ladakh Standoff: Stress continues at LAC in eastern Ladakh. On this, a meeting was held for more than two hours on Friday between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Moscow Defense Minister Wei Fenghi in Moscow, Russia. After the meeting, China has now issued a statement with a warning tone. The Chinese government alleged in the statement that India is ‘completely’ responsible for the tension in Ladakh. Along with this, the statement also said that China will not give up its ‘one inch of land’. Also Read – Talk between Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister for more than two hours, know who said about the border dispute

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the important agreement reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi, both sides should implement it honestly. China said that emphasis should be placed on resolving the border dispute through dialogue and consultation.

After the statement from China, the statement has been issued by Rajnath Singh’s office. In a tweet made by the Defense Minister’s Office, the Defense Minister said that both sides should continue to negotiate through diplomatic and military means to restore peace and tension at the LAC as soon as possible.

Another tweet read, “The current situation should be resolved responsibly and no action should be taken by either side on either side which worsens the situation in the border areas or escalates the dispute.”

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment