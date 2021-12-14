After the mistake, Lionel Messi’s PSG will face Real Madrid: this is how the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League remained

PSG will face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 (Gettyimages)

After UEFA announced through a statement that the original draw was canceled due to a “material error” during the Champions League round of 16 matches, finally three hours later the crossings were carried out again. Leaving new confrontations, among them Lionel Messi’s PSG vs Real Madrid, as the most outstanding.

The event that took place in Nyon, Switzerland, was repeated with the same conditions that were previously stipulated. In Pot 1 were Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus. And in Pot 2, PSG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Benfica, RB Salzburg and Chelsea.

This time no matchmaking errors occurred, since one of the conflicts for which the previous one was annulled arose after Villarreal was touched by Manchester United in the first instance, something that could not happen since both had shared Group F in the previous instance. In turn, neither could two institutions from the same country play.

This is how the new Champions League round of 16 pairings remained (Reuters)

THIS WERE THE EIGHTH CROSSES OF THE FINAL OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SALZBURGO (AUS) vs BAYERN MUNICH (ALE)

SPORTING DE LISOBA (POR) vs MANCHESTER CITY (ING)

BENFICA (POR) vs AJAX (HOL)

CHELSEA (ING) vs LILLE (FRA)

ATLETICO DE MADRID (ESP) vs MANCHESTER UNITED (ING)

VILLARREAL (ESP) vs JUVENTUS (ITA)

INTER (ITA) vs LIVERPOOL (ING)

PSG (FRA) vs REAL MADRID (ESP)

Former Russian footballer Arshavin was the protagonist in the Champions draw (Gettyimages)

With these new pairings, there were some benefited and others harmed. One of those who complained after the first draw was the Atlético de Madrid, who at the beginning had been Bayern Munich and will now face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United.

The duel that fans of the world of football most awaited between the Portuguese star and Lionel Messi will not finally take place. But nevertheless, the Argentine captain will have to face a duel of almost the same caliber, since he will play for a ticket to the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, a historical rival throughout his 17 seasons dressed as blaugrana.

The You meringues, meanwhile, were one of the main affected with the repetition of the draw since in the first instance they had been paired with Benfica of Portugal, clearly of lower individual soccer quality than that of Mauricio Pochettino’s Parisian team.

The first leg duels of the round of 16 of the Champions League They will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022, while the rematches will be on March 9, 10, 15 and 16. Once the eight classifieds are known, the quarter crosses will be raffled.

THIS WAS THE EIGHTH OF THE FINAL OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BEFORE BEING CANCELED

BENFICA (POR) VS REAL MADRID (ESP)

VILLARREAL (ESP) VS MANCHESTER CITY (ING)

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (ESP) VS BAYERN MUNICH (ALE)

SALZBURGO (AUS) VS LIVERPOOL (ING)

INTER (ITA) VS AJAX (HOL)

LISBON SPORTING (POR) VS JUVENTUS (ITA)

CHELSEA (ING) VS LILLE (FRA)

PSG (FRA) VS MANCHESTER UNITED (ING)

