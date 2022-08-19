After the new arrests of the Ortega regime in Nicaragua, a human rights organization called for an end to the repression and persecution

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council denounced on Friday that the Nicaraguan Police “violently” extracted the bishop of Matagalpa and government critic, Rolando Álvarez, from his residence, where he had been held for the last two weeks, investigated for “destabilizing” the country

The Central American Council of Human Rights Ombudsmen made this Friday a “firm call to stop the repression” in Nicaragua, where “persecutory actions have been carried out” against representatives of the Catholic Church and the media.

The call of the Central American human rights defenders took place after this Friday the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, a strong critic of the Daniel Ortega regime, was arrested by police officers who forced their way into the episcopal curia of Matagalpa (north), where he had been confined for 15 days and in the midst of a state escalation against the Catholic Church.

The presidency of the Council, in the hands of the Ombudsman of Panama, Eduardo Leblanc, said in a statement that on August 4 he had already urged the Nicaraguan regime to reconsider “actions taken against the media, as well as members of the Catholic Church.

This in light of the fact that “States must promote, respect and guarantee the right of all persons to express their opinions or ideas by any means and without fear of being persecuted, punished or stigmatized, as established in the American Convention on Human Rights. Humans”.

But “to date, it has been known that the Actions against representatives of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua have not ceased and actions of persecution have been carried outwhere the international media refer to attacks against priests, desecration of temples, attacks, sieges, among others, which constitute serious violations of Human Rights.

The Sandinista regime has also closed eight Catholic radio stations and removed three Catholic channels from subscription television programming (REUTERS)

“The Presidency of the Central American Council of Human Rights Ombudsmen expresses its deep concern regarding the events against representatives of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, in violation of the American Convention on Human Rights,” said the letter signed by Leblanc.

In that context, The ombudsmen made “a call for the cessation of the authoritarian actions that the Government of Nicaragua exerts on the representatives of the Catholic Church, thereby creating a situation of uncertainty in the population.”

“We demand the release of all the representatives of the Catholic Church who have been detained during the persecution actions, seeking respect for the fundamental guarantees established in the International Human Rights Instruments. With which we make a firm call to stop the repression”, added the letter from the defenders of human rights in Central America.

So far this year, the Nicaraguan authorities they have imprisoned seven priests, one of them, Manuel García, tried and convicted of domestic violence against a woman who went from being a victim to being accused for not accusing the priest.

They also expelled last March the apostolic nuncio in Nicaragua, Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, and in July 18 nuns from the missionary order of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

The Sandinista regime also has shut down eight Catholic radio stations and pulled three Catholic channels from subscription television programming; It has entered by force and raided a parish, besieged two other priests in their churches, and prohibited the Archdiocese of Managua from carrying out a procession with the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima.

(With information from EFE)

