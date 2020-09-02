After the opposition’s opposition, the Center changed its decision, the Question Hour will be held in the Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said – We are not running away from the discussion

new Delhi: The government has changed its decision amid the opposition’s attack and criticism of the suspension of the Question Hour in the upcoming Parliament session. There will be a Question Hour in Parliament. Questions will be given in advance. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that she was not running away from any discussion and that all opposition parties had already been informed about the move and most of them agreed to it. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will not stop where rules are broken, it will run only 8 hours now, know full schedule and rules

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government is ready for unstarred questions and has requested the presiding officers of both the houses to facilitate it. Unstarred Questions are those whose written answers are given by the Ministers while 'Starred Questions' are those whose answers are required to be given orally in the House during the Question Hour. Joshi said, "We are not running away from any discussion and we are ready to discuss all the issues or topics that will be decided in the Advisory Committee."

Joshi mentioned that the monsoon session is happening in unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said that if the Question Hour happens then the officials of the Ministries will have to come to the Parliament and this can cause a crowd. The minister said that hence there will be no question hour during the monsoon session for the safety of the members.

He said that before the notification of the session was issued, the government had approached all opposition parties and most of them agreed not to hold the question hour during the session. He said that there will be a zero hour of at least 30 minutes. Leaders of several opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and CPI, have criticized the decision to postpone the question hour and accused the government of “killing democracy” in the name of Kovid-19 pandemic and “calling Parliament one The notice board is trying to create a ”.