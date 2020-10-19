After the outbreak of the epidemic, JP Nadda will reach Bengal for the first time, to know about election preparations, will also address workers

Kolkata: BJP national president J.J. P. Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday and inquire about the affairs of the organization before the 2021 assembly elections. Party sources gave this information. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed several digital rallies and party programs in Bengal in the last two months. Also Read – Why should I not respect Modi ji, when my father was in the hospital, he extended his hand to help: Chirag Paswan

Sources said on Sunday that this will be the first visit of the saffron party president since the outbreak of Kovid-19 epidemic in March. Nadda will hold talks with senior leaders of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy along with booth and district level leaders. Also Read – Bihar Polls: If Bihar gets more seats than JDU, will BJP claim CM post? Learn Amit Shah’s answer

A state BJP leader said, “There is no public meeting…. From the airport, he will go directly to the hotel in Siliguri, where he will address party workers and hold an organization meeting with leaders in North Bengal.” In the evening, he will leave for Delhi. ” Also Read – West Bengal: Government employee arrested for taking bribe in lieu of desired posting

He told that earlier there was also a program to address Nadda’s press conference, but it has been canceled. Once a stronghold of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, North Bengal has now become a stronghold of the saffron party. In the 2019 general elections, BJP won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats from here.

There are eight districts in North Bengal and out of 294 assembly seats, 54 seats are held here. Earlier, it was decided that Shah would visit North Bengal before Durgapuja, but the plan was deferred. BJP had won 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.