After the overwhelming victory over the United States, the Argentine futsal team is going through the passage to the second round of the World Cup: time and TV

Argentina started their way in the World Cup with a resounding win over the United States

The first step has already been fully taken and now is the time to set foot in the next round. The Argentine futsal team kicked off his title defense with a forceful performance on USA that will allow him to get the ticket to the round of 16 this Friday if he manages to prevail over Serbia in his second presentation.

Those led by Matías Lucuix will meet the European team for the second round of Group F after thrashing 11-0 over the North Americans. From 14, the Albiceleste who conquered the last world title of the discipline in 2016 will look for another victory that will allow him to secure his passport to the playoff rounds.

Currently, Argentina is at the top of the zone thanks to its goal difference, taking into account that Iran beat Serbia 3-2 in the premiere and was left with the same number of points, but far from equating that section with the national representative. On the previous shift, the Asia’s top champion and bronze winner in Colombia 2016 will also seek his second victory in the tournament against the United States.

The closing of the initial phase will be carried out next Monday, September 20 from 2:00 p.m. against Iran.

It should be noted that the two best from each zone and the four best third parties from the six groups in the world championship that takes place in Lithuania will qualify for the round of 16. Should you advance as the leader of your group, Argentina will meet in the round of 16 against the second of Group E (Japan, Spain, Angola and Paraguay) next September 23 in Vilnius. If it remains second, his rival will be second in Group B (Russia, Guatemala, Egypt and Uzbekistan) on September 24 also in the Lithuanian capital.

If his passage is finally defined by the classification as third in the area, his rival will depend on the final position in the table of the four best third parties.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup has been held officially since 1989, when Brazil defeated the Netherlands and lifted the first title in history. The combined Brazilian was champion in five of the eight editions. Argentina seized the 2016 version that was held in Colombia after beating Russia 5-4 in the final and for the first time they climbed to the top of the podium after having posted their best performance with fourth place in 2007. Spain (2000 and 2004) was the one who won the other two editions of the World Cup.

Schedule: 14.00

Site: Avia Solutions Group Arena (Vilnius)

Television: DeporTV and DirecTVSports

Lucas Farach (Kimberley AC), Nicolás Sarmiento (Real Betis Futsal -Spain-), Guido Mosenson (Boca Juniors), Santiago Basile (CMB Futsal -Italy-), Lucas Bolo Alemany (Italservice Pesaro -Italy-), Cristian Borruto (Italservice Pesaro -Italy-), Alan Brandi (Jaén Paraíso Interior -Spain-), Ángel Claudino (Palma Futsal -Spain-), Sebastián Corso (Industrias Santa Coloma -Spain-), Leandro Cuzzolino (Italservice Pesaro -Italy-), Matías Edelstein (Hebrew), Maximiliano Rescia (Levante UD FS -Spain-), Andrés Santos (Signor Prestito CMB -Italy-), Damián Stazzone (San Lorenzo), Pablo Taborda (Italservice Pesaro -Italy-) and Constantino Vaporaki (Meta Catania C5 – Italy-).

