After the photo scandal with another woman, Andy Carrol got married and dedicated a special song to his wife

There was a happy ending for Andy Carrollwho after leaking a photograph sleeping with a woman who was not his partner, this week said yes at the altar with By Mucklow. The soccer player of the Premier League He celebrated with the love of his life and mother of three of his children and took the opportunity to apologize for the scandal he starred in just a few days ago.

“Nothing happened, we were all so drunk that we passed out”he had assured in dialogue with The Sun Taylor Jane Wilkey, the lady who appears in the bed image next to the athlete. It was she who, after the publication of the news, explained that that night “nothing sexual happened” and that it was all “a joke”. In addition, he said that a friend of his was also in the room. Apparently, the fiancée trusted this version and went ahead with the wedding.

This Sunday, the 33-year-old player finally stood in front of the altar and said yes. Immediately after kissing his partner, the music band performed The Scientistone of the most popular songs of the English band Coldplay whose beginning says: “I came to see you, to tell you I’m sorry”. Furthermore, the chorus also seems to be referencing what happened just a few days ago: “Nobody said it was easy. It is a pity that we parted ways. Nobody said it was easy”. It is clear that the choice of music was not accidental.

Andy Carroll knew how to shine at Newcastle, but now he plays for West Bromwich Albion in the second division of England (Reuters)

It should be remembered that the portal The Sun reported that after the photos were leaked, the wedding had been put on hold, according to anonymous sources close to the couple. Despite everything, the ceremony took place in the garden of the luxurious hotel Four Seasons in Hampshire and there was a love party. “The song was like an open message from Andy to Billi in front of all her friends and family, it was emotional. It’s a song that means a lot to them and the words mean even more now that they’ve gotten over the recent accusations. and unite at the altar and finally get married, ”one of the guests told the English medium.

There were nearly 200 guests at the wedding, including the couple’s three children and the two who Carroll has from a previous relationship. However, those who were not were the two women who slept with the former West Ham-United footballer in Dubai. It should be remembered that, although only Taylor Jane Wilkey appears in the photo, there was another young woman in the room.

“We went back to Andy’s hotel suite and played some music and he went to bed and passed out. I was there with my friend until early morning and I took the photo as a joke. My roommates at home were teasing me for the truth, so I took that picture for a laugh and sent it to them. Nothing sexual happened. It was just a bit of a joke”, Taylor Jane Wilkey had argued.

