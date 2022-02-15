After the purchase of Activision, Microsoft would like to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch

The president of the company has stated that they want to bring some sagas to the hybrid console.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 14, 2022, 10:05 33 comments

It’s the middle of February and we still haven’t recovered from what is probably the news of the year related to the world of video games. Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard in an operation with record figures, obtaining with it, in addition to all the assets of the company, a multitude of sagas that have an important name internationally.

One of the most relevant for years has been the Call of Duty saga, whose deliveries manage to bring together tens of millions of players each year on different systems. Until now, the franchise launched its desktop titles on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but could come to Switch in the future if we look at recent statements.

We would like to bring Call of Duty to NintendoBrad Smith, President of MicrosoftAs Eurogamer has collected, the president of Microsoft has spoken openly about this possibility. “We would like to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles,” he commented. Brad Smith in an interview with CNBC. “We want to make sure that the popular franchises that Activision Blizzard has are still available on PlayStation, but also that they come to Nintendo.”

These words, although they are clear and defining, do not confirm any close development of any future installment of the saga for the Big N hybrid console. Probably the statements are addressed to facilitate the approval of the operation by governments, making it clear that Microsoft does not plan to eliminate the competition directly with the acquisition.

For this reason, and because the purchase still has to be approved to run for the next few months, we have seen statements insisting that Call of Duty will not disappear from PlayStation, although everything may change in the future if any variation occurs in the strategy with xbox that Microsoft has in its hands. At the moment, those responsible for Call of Duty have talked about their plans for this 2022, which include up to two new releases.

