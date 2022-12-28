After the relaxation of anti-covid measures in China, several countries apply restrictions and Argentina rules it out for now

The Chinese regime announced the relaxation of COVID measures for its population and travelers as of January 8 (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

After three years of implementing a restrictive policy on the coronavirusat the beginning of this month of December, China, began to take the first steps towards a moderate opening while learning to live with the virus. For this reason, he announced that as of January 8, he will allow the mass departure of people from the country and will begin issuing passports, a decision that was questioned by several countries that are already planning to implement restrictive measures.

The chinese regime announced Monday that it would stop requiring incoming travelers to enter quarantine as of January 8, after three years of isolation, all for the society pressurewho starred in unusual demonstrations in the country, in which his discontent with politics was shown covid zero.

The US health authorities are studying the application of restrictive measures to passengers from China (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

On the other hand, the National Immigration Administration announced that it will reissue passports for Chinese citizens traveling abroad for tourism or to visit friends and family, in addition to resuming certain transit visas for international travelers. The authorities in Beijing have acknowledged that it is impossible to track the outbreak and have eliminated case counts, in addition to reducing the criteria for counting cases. covid deaths.

China was the country where the virus was first detected. COVID-19 and so far has officially confirmed 4.4 million cases y 16,764 deaths. In the last 28 days there have been reports of 815,995 cases and 787 deaths related to the disease.

The publication of the immigration authorities confirms that Chinese residents will be able to enjoy the international tourism in an “orderly manner” from 2023 upon acceptance and approval of the processing of new passports for the citizens of the country. In addition, residents of mainland China will again be able to benefit from visa processing to visit Hong Kong for tourism and business.

Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter Beijing Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ( REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Nations around the world are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict the entry of travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion people abandons its covid-zero policy and prepares to reopen its borders in early January.

The United States is evaluating new coronavirus measures for people traveling from China amid questions about the transparency of data that the country provides on the spread of the virus, according to US officials, who asked not to be named discussing discussions. internal. Japan was quick yesterday to announce measures requiring a negative COVID-19 test on arrival.

Sources from the Ministry of Health of the Nation specified to infobae that there are still no restriction measures or the requirement of prior COVID tests for passengers from the Asian country under study. On the other hand, China is experiencing the world’s largest outbreak of COVID-19, raising concern among public health authorities around the world. Nearly 37 million people could have been infected with the virus on a single day last week, according to estimates by the government’s top health authority.

Japanese health authorities carry out random tests on passengers at the Tokyo airport (Sandra Brasier/via REUTERS)

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there are “big discrepancies” in information coming from the country, fueling growing concern. Japan will require negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival for visitors who have been to mainland China within a seven-day period, while those who test positive will have to quarantine for a week.

Malaysia has also imposed new monitoring and surveillance measures, while India began randomly testing about 2% of passengers arriving from other countries a week ago at all international airports to minimize the risk of any new variants entering in the country. Taiwan will begin testing those arriving from mainland China as it expects tens of thousands to visit for the Chinese New Year in late January.

Hong Kong, which is due to reopen its borders with China before mid-January, is relaxing its entry rules, announcing a broad set of changes that will remove limits on public gatherings as well as the vaccination test to enter some places. , and will no longer require incoming travelers to undergo two PCR tests upon arrival.

Passengers arrive in Kuala Lumpur in Sepang, Malaysia, while authorities await the arrival of thousands of people from China (Reuters)

Philippine Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista today called for preventive measures, including testing travelers from China. “We must be very cautious because if they have a lot of covid cases, we must be careful with Chinese visitors coming to the Philippines,” he told reporters.

Holiday bookings for outbound flights from mainland China were up 254% on Tuesday morning from the previous day, underscoring how the country’s vast population is ready and eager to travel. The top five destinations were Singapore with a 600% increase in bookings, followed by South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand with 400%.

Isolated tests on the streets of China seek to identify possible carriers of the coronavirus (REUTERS/Martin Pollard/File Photo)

The new US travel precautions are based on consultations with public health experts and international partners, officials said. The talks stem in part from concerns about the lack of genomic sequencing data that could help identify the emergence of a new variant.

Health experts have raised concerns that the relentless spread of the virus could spawn a dangerous new variant for the first time since the omicron variant caused a surge in infections more than a year ago.

GISAID, the global consortium that maintains a database for scientists around the world to share coronavirus sequences to monitor mutations, said yesterday that China has increased its surveillance amid the ongoing outbreak. All the sequences shared by Chinese health authorities suggest that the viruses fueling the massive outbreak nationwide closely resemble variants circulating in the rest of the world since July, they added.

