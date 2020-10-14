After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days’ disrespect for the black judgment, the struggle will continue’

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was released late on Tuesday after being under house arrest for more than a year. Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest on 4 August last year. Soon after his release, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti once again declared the struggle and attacked fiercely about the Centre’s decision. Mehbooba was detained under the Public Safety Act i.e. PSA. Also Read – Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s custody ended, detention after 14 months

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw Also Read – 10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days: DGP Dilbag Singh – Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020 Also Read – Devotees will be able to visit Mata Vaishno Devi again, Delhi-Katra Vande India train service will start from October 15

Mehbooba Mufti issued an audio message terming the removal of the provisions of Article 370 (Article 370) a black judgment and said that Kashmir’s struggle will continue. In an audio message posted on his Twitter, he said, ‘I am released today after more than a year. The dark judgment of that dark day of August 5, 2019 kept hitting my heart and soul every moment. I am sure that a similar situation would have happened to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can forget the insult of that day. ‘

Targeting the Center, Mehbooba Mufti further said, “The Delhi Durbar snatched us in an illegal, non-democratic way, it has to be withdrawn. Also, the struggle will have to continue to resolve the Kashmir issue. Thousands sacrificed their lives for this. This path is not easy, I am sure this wicked path will be set by freshness. Mehbooba also demanded in front of the Center that all the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are lodged in the jails of the country should be released as soon as possible.

Explain that this step has been taken just two days before the next hearing on the matter related to the custody of Mehbooba Mufti in the Supreme Court. The Deputy Commissioner ordered that PSA be removed from Mehbooba with immediate effect. His custody was extended for three months on 31 July this year. Mehbooba (60) was first placed in precautionary custody on August 5 last year and later on February 6, a stringent PSA law was imposed on her. He was taken to his government residence on April 7, which the administration had previously declared a sub-jail.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you – Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

His daughter Iltija expressed happiness that her mother was finally released from custody. Iltija described the detention as ‘illegal, illegal’. He said, ‘I now hope that the youths who have been kept in various jails outside the Union Territory and beyond for a year will also be released soon.’

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, ‘I am happy to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba was released from custody after more than a year. His continued detention was ridiculous and against the core elements of democracy. Mehbooba welcome when she comes out. ”While CPI (M) leader Mohammad Tarigami said the release of Mufti was a welcome relief, the administration should also consider all other detainees detained before August 5.