Entertainment

After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days’ disrespect for the black judgment, the struggle will continue’

October 14, 2020
3 Min Read

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was released late on Tuesday after being under house arrest for more than a year. Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest on 4 August last year. Soon after his release, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti once again declared the struggle and attacked fiercely about the Centre’s decision. Mehbooba was detained under the Public Safety Act i.e. PSA. Also Read – Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s custody ended, detention after 14 months

Mehbooba Mufti issued an audio message terming the removal of the provisions of Article 370 (Article 370) a black judgment and said that Kashmir’s struggle will continue. In an audio message posted on his Twitter, he said, ‘I am released today after more than a year. The dark judgment of that dark day of August 5, 2019 kept hitting my heart and soul every moment. I am sure that a similar situation would have happened to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can forget the insult of that day. ‘

Targeting the Center, Mehbooba Mufti further said, “The Delhi Durbar snatched us in an illegal, non-democratic way, it has to be withdrawn. Also, the struggle will have to continue to resolve the Kashmir issue. Thousands sacrificed their lives for this. This path is not easy, I am sure this wicked path will be set by freshness. Mehbooba also demanded in front of the Center that all the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are lodged in the jails of the country should be released as soon as possible.

Explain that this step has been taken just two days before the next hearing on the matter related to the custody of Mehbooba Mufti in the Supreme Court. The Deputy Commissioner ordered that PSA be removed from Mehbooba with immediate effect. His custody was extended for three months on 31 July this year. Mehbooba (60) was first placed in precautionary custody on August 5 last year and later on February 6, a stringent PSA law was imposed on her. He was taken to his government residence on April 7, which the administration had previously declared a sub-jail.

His daughter Iltija expressed happiness that her mother was finally released from custody. Iltija described the detention as ‘illegal, illegal’. He said, ‘I now hope that the youths who have been kept in various jails outside the Union Territory and beyond for a year will also be released soon.’

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, ‘I am happy to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba was released from custody after more than a year. His continued detention was ridiculous and against the core elements of democracy. Mehbooba welcome when she comes out. ”While CPI (M) leader Mohammad Tarigami said the release of Mufti was a welcome relief, the administration should also consider all other detainees detained before August 5.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.