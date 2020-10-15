After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, stir in the valley, political parties will meet again today

Srinagar: Political stir has once again intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. After the release of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP and the National Conference held a meeting today. Today a meeting is going to be held again. In this meeting, political parties are going to discuss the secret agreement of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these two major parties, other parties are also going to attend this meeting. Also Read – After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days, the insult of black judgment, the struggle will continue’

This meeting has been called by Farooq Abdullah. Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Lone, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders will also attend this meeting. Please tell that this is the first meeting of leaders in Kashmir after abolishing Section 370 on 5 August 2019. In this meeting, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be removed and the political situation will be discussed. Explain that these leaders, while denying the removal of Article 370, termed it as black history and have demanded to restore 370 in the valley again. Also Read – Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s custody ended, detention after 14 months

On August 5, 2019, after the removal of the special status of the valley, these leaders issued a collective statement, terming the decision as unconstitutional. Citing the secret agreement, he said that the division of the state was unfair against the people of Kashmir and Ladakh. Significantly, after the removal of Section 370, there is no dispute or skirmish, due to this, as a precaution, these leaders were put under house arrest by the government. The arrested leaders included prominent leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone. Please tell that Mehboobi Mufti has been released two days ago. Earlier, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and other leaders were released. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Mahagathbandhan is getting smaller in Bihar, parties in search of new alternative

But after his release, the political stir in the valley has intensified once again. Mehbooba Mufti said in a released statement that we will take back what the central government has taken from us. This will erase black history. Let me tell you that while issuing the statement, Farooq Abdullah dragged China to India’s internal matter. He said that he will seek the help of China to restore Article 370. China can help them in this.