After the result of GTA Trilogy, it sort of feels that Rockstar is thinking about GTA 6 as a substitute of remastering Purple Lifeless Redemption and GTA IV

Rockstar Video games has it sounds as if shelved upcoming deliberate remakes, together with Purple Lifeless Redemption and GTA IV, to concentrate on the impending GTA 6. This comes after Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version was once launched to detrimental critiques from critics and lovers.

Consistent with a outstanding filter out and collected by means of Kotaku. Each Purple Lifeless Redemption and Grand Robbery Auto IV remasters have been “at the desk a couple of years in the past, however Rockstar determined to not cross ahead with the tasks in thoughts.”

Alternatively, in keeping with Kotaku, those tasks have now not been totally canceled and may well be advanced once more after the discharge of GTA 6.

As in keeping with a competent supply with transparent accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 have been at the desk a couple of years in the past, however Rockstar selected to not continue with the tasks in thoughts. The deficient reception of the Trilogy DE could be a explanation why at the back of that call.#GTAIV # RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Tez attributed the cancellation of those remakes to the deficient reception of the GTA Trilogy remaster closing 12 months.

The studio is now that specialize in GTA 6, the improvement of which was once showed previous this 12 months. Even supposing it has already been introduced, avid gamers mustn’t be expecting a flurry of stories in regards to the name for some time, as Rockstar plans to expose information about the sport by itself agenda. GTA 6 won’t send till 2024 or 2025, or even then it’ll reportedly be smaller in measurement with plans for post-launch updates to assist do away with crunch.