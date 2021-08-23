After the scandal in France, Nice maintains that Olympique Marseille abandoned the match and claims the points

* The moment when chaos broke out

The local authorities of Nice opened an investigation on Monday into the incidents that led to the suspension of the party of the League 1 of the weekend between the home team and the Olympic Marsellawhile politicians in France They called for sanctions to be imposed on those responsible.

The southern city prosecutor confirmed that an investigation has begun, but said that no arrests had been made after supporters of the Nice they invaded the field and faced the footballer Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle at the crowd, before the fight broke out.

For its part, the French league (LFP) issued a brief statement explaining that it summoned the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday.

The host side led the Mediterranean derby 1-0 on a goal from Kasper Dolberg when play was interrupted in the 75th minute at the Allianz Riviera when Payet fell to the ground after being hit by a bottle as he crossed for a corner. Furious, the player threw the projectile into the crowd, which is why no less than 50 ultras jumped onto the field and there was a riot involving players, staff, fans and security agents.

The Marseille coach, Jorge Sampaoli, had to be removed from the field by members of his own staff, after attempting to hit local team assistants.

The match was paused for over an hour and was finally called off just before midnight after Marseille refused to return to the pitch. For his part, the Nice players returned to the field ready to continue the match and the referee even placed the ball next to the corner flag where play had stopped, before blowing his whistle.

The league argued that it aligned itself with local authorities who wanted to restart the game to ensure public order, which provoked the ire of the Marseille president: “The league wanted the game to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the invasion of the field, not to restart it because the safety of our players was not guaranteed ”.

It now remains to be seen what action the league will take, which must decide whether to replay the match or award Nice a win on the grounds that Marseille lost the match by refusing to return to the pitch.

“What really triggered things, sadly, was the reaction of two Marseille players who threw bottles at the fans,” affirmed the president of the Nice, Jean-Pierre Rivere, despite the fact that it was the ultras of his club who threw projectiles into the field of play. There had already been a loudspeaker announcement at the beginning of the game asking fans to stop throwing bottles and there were also reports of incidents in the VIP box involving the presidents of the two clubs. A witness revealed to the agency AFP that they had “grabbed each other by the neck and had to be separated by their bodyguards.”

The incidents are a serious blow to the image of Ligue 1, less than two weeks after Lionel Messi moved to France to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The game was attended by more than 32,000 fans and spectators allowed to return to stadiums in France after almost all of last season was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. Now, however, the Nice runs the risk of having to replay several matches in an empty stadium as punishment.

Several politicians in France have already expressed themselves in this regard: “Of course, it is regrettable given the time we have been watching games without spectators in the stadiums,” said Roxana Maracineanu, Delegate Minister in charge of sport. In this sense, he added that the guilty should be punished: “If we can find them … I think there should be penalties for the club in question.”

In turn, Christian Estrosi, the center-right mayor of Nice, also got involved, tweeting: “Violence is always intolerable. There must be penalties after (the league) has determined who was responsible. The behavior of some fans was indescribable, but also that of the Marseille president in the stands and that of the coach on the pitch ”, he added.

Now they will start the two investigations in parallel on what happened, one by the prosecution that will try to identify the guilty and impose a punishment and another from the French league that will start on Wednesday with the statements. In the latter, the sanctions for the coaches and footballers involved will be decided, but also It must be determined what will happen to the game, whether the remaining 15 minutes will be played or one of the two casts will be declared the winner.

