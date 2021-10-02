After the scandal, Los Pumas closed their participation in the Rugby Championship with a new defeat against Australia

The Argentine men’s rugby team, popularly known as the Pumas, is not going through its best moment. After a convulsed week as a result of a new scandal, the national team closed his participation in the Rugby Championship with a new defeat. Those directed by Mario Ledesma fell 17 to 32 to the Wallabies at Robina Stadium, so they said goodbye to the contest with six defeats in the same number of presentations and without the possibility of adding units.

The game did not come at the best time for the albicelestes, because During the week it came to light that 8 members of the national delegation broke the health bubble from Queensland to go on an excursion to Byron Bay (Sebastián Cancelliere, Lucas Chioccarelli -manager-, Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Rodrigo Martínez -video analyst-, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino).

The Pumas closed their participation in the tournament with a new defeat against Australia (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)

Wallabies fullback Andrew Kellaway was one of the greats of the match after scoring three tries. One of the few notable things within the losing team was the auspicious debut of the young pilar Thomas Gallo, who surprised with two tries.

Los Pumas’ poor numbers are a true reflection of Argentina’s bad tournament. In addition to finishing without points and six defeats in the same number of presentations, in none of his falls the score was never by a difference of less than 15 points. He could only score 60 points in six games, while he received more than the triple: 195. In addition, he only supported the icing on the in-goal zone on 5 occasions, while the opponents did it in 23.

With this result, Australia secured second place in the tournament. The All Blacks, who were proclaimed champions with an early date, will later culminate their participation by facing South Africa.

Trainings:

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallía; Matías Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares and Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Marcos Kremer and Juan Martín González; Tomás Lavanini and Guido Petti Pagadizábal; Enrique Pieretto, Julián Montoya (captain) and Rodrigo Martínez. Coach: Mario Ledesma.

Substitutes: Mateo Carreras, Domingo Miotti, Gonzalo García, Francisco Gorrissen, Matías Alemanno, Eduardo Bello, Thomas Gallo and Facundo Bosch.

Australia: Reece Hodge; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi and Andrew Kellaway; Quade Cooper and Nic White; Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Valetini and Pete Samu; Darcy Swain and Izack Rodda; Taniela Tupou, Sailau Fainga’a and James Slipper. Coach: Dave Rennie.

Suplentes: Tom Wright, James O’Connor, Jake Gordon, Sean McMahon, Matt Philip, Greg Holmes, Angus Bell y Lachlan Lonergan.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).

KEEP READING:

Who are the six Los Pumas players who broke the sanitary rules in Australia: the details of the international scandal

A season of scandals for Los Pumas: the omission of Maradona, the discriminatory tweets and the photo with which they “disrespected”

The Los Pumas coach spoke of the scandal that involved 6 players and 2 members of his staff in Australia