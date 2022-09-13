After the setback of the plebiscite, Boric seeks support in the opposition and announced a plan to reactivate the economy in Chile

Gabriel Boric, presidente de Chile (Fernando Ramirez/Chile Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)

The ruling party and the opposition in Chile reached this Monday the first agreements for the country to have a new Constitution, just a week after the citizens reject a text drafted by a democratically elected convention.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Raul Sotoreported that the party leaders agreed that a second text is written by a 100% elected, joint body, which will be accompanied by a committee of experts. The constitutional project that they elaborate will be submitted to the citizen’s approval in a plebiscite of obligatory participation.

After the setback of the plebiscite of last September 4 –that made the current magna carta inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet remain in force– The political parties, except for one of the extreme right, began negotiations almost immediately in which they agreed to continue with the constitutional process.

“As of this moment, a light of hope opens and certainties begin to be established that in Chile we are going to have a new constituent process”Soto added.

eight days ago the 62% of the voters rejected the text of the new Magna Carta -promoted by President Gabriel Boric and written by a constitutional convention-, which contained unpublished articles such as plurinationality and indigenous territorial autonomy, mostly rejected by the opposition and a sector of the center-left.

On September 4, more than 60% of Chileans rejected the text proposed by the Convention for a new Constitution

Boric said the day before that he is convinced that during his government (2022-2026) “we will have a Constitution of which we can all be proud.”

The Chilean constitutional process was born after a social outbreak in October 2019, which was followed a year later by a plebiscite in which 78% of voters decided they wanted a new Magna Carta to replace the one in force for 41 years, drawn up by the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

For his part, this Monday the Government launched a plan to encourage investment by 2023 At a time when the economy of the world’s largest copper producer is going through a strong adjustment after the post-pandemic recovery and drops in activity are expected until at least the middle of next year.

Among the measures are the implementation of tax incentives for private individuals, improvements in access to financing and public investment, promotion of foreign capital, and improvements in the effectiveness of regulatory procedures.

The package aims to boost investment by at least five percentage points during 2023, the finance minister said. Mario Marcel in a ceremony together with President Boric.

“The lines of work grouped in this plan ‘Invest in Chile’ bring together management efforts, public resources, regulatory and normative changes, all of which are rapidly implemented, which leads us to expect that we will be able to see most of its effects during 2023″ Marcel stated.

Gabriel Boric announced a plan to reactivate the economy in Chile (REUTERS / Sofia Yanjari)

With the announcements, the government also seeks to improve collaboration and coordination between law enforcement agencies and productive entities. In mid-August, mining companies in the country asked the government to act to stop an “escalation of crime” that has affected operations in the vast north of the country, where the activity of the sector is concentrated.

Tax benefits include a $500 million fund of tax credits against taxes on business activity for projects with a high green content, among other requirements, as well as the application of instant depreciation mechanisms for the entire next year.

These aspects will be incorporated by the government into the indications that it is preparing for its tax reform project for these days.

By the end of this year, the government also plans to reopen investment offices in Europe and North America and strengthen foreign investment promotion teams, as well as set up public-private working groups in sectors such as construction, energy, transport and mining.

Last week, the Central Bank said it expects investment to fall by 3.3% this year and 4.7% in 2023. In its most recent Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the bank said the economy will grow this year but will face a more complex scenario in 2023 with a contraction of between 1.5 and 0.5%.

(With information from AP and Reuters)

Keep reading:

Survey in Chile: 67% want a new Constitution and Boric’s image falls to its lowest floor

Chile (and Boric) need to recreate the Concertación

Chile’s new Secretary of State warns that the Government awaits a new Convention with a “blank page”, parity, indigenous and independent seats