After The Sidewalk Controversy, A Lot Of People Show Up At NBCUniversal:

Near Universal Studios, thousands of writers and artists who were on strike shut down a section of Lankershim Boulevard.

This happened to be the Writers Guild as well as companies met again Friday morning to talk about how to get back to negotiating. The only reason for the meeting was to talk about whether or not there would be more talks. It was an excellent start, but there is still a long way to go.

Its numbers were helped through the fact that SAG-AFTRA members weren’t picketing at Warner Bros. Discovery as well as Disney today, while WGA members were at all sites.

Eric Stonestreet And Ricky Whittle Went To Picket Line:

Eric Stonestreet from “Modern Family” and Ricky Whittle from “American Gods” went to the picket line, where there were a lot of cops.

As many writers and artists rushed into the streets, it looked like the picket line was shut down early because of the crowd. The writers have been picketing for three months, so emotions are high.

A Lot Of People Came To March Alongside Lankershim Boulevard:

On Friday, a lot of people came out to march along Lankershim Boulevard. From AIR7 HD, you noticed that they took throughout the street and stopped traffic for a short time. The people in SAG-AFTRA as well as the Writers Guild wished to show that they were on the same side.

Since May 2, which is more than 90 days ago, members of The Writers Guild have been upon strike. In the past, companies have been able to get out of contracts at that point by using a clause.

After Clearing The Specific Hurdle AMPTP Wants To Talk Again:

The AMPTP side wants to talk again because they’ve gotten over that one obstacle that their members wished to get over. So, I think you’ll see a lot of deals and other things like that being canceled within the next couple of weeks.

For now, the two groups still have very different ideas about things like basic worker levels and residuals. Even though the companies have tried to get in touch with the writers, SAG-AFTRA’s top negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, says they haven’t.

“It’s been 92 days since we went on strike. “I haven’t heard a thing from the AMPTP,” he said. “Since July 12, I have told anyone who is interested that we are ready, able, as well as willing to go return to the negotiating table.”

Thursday, the two sides threw barbs at each other. The WGA talking group sent an email to studios asking them to stop using a “anti-union playbook.” In response, the companies said that their only plan is to get people return to work.

Strike Was Not Hurting Studios Much Due To Streaming Services Had A Lot Of Content To Show:

In a message to union members sent on Thursday, the WGA negotiating committee praised the writers’ determination and slammed claims that the strike wasn’t hurting studios much because streaming services already had a lot of content and that a long strike could be “good for the companies financially” because they’re able to “write off their losses.”

“This is planned misinformation about what the strikes are really doing,” the WGA said in a statement. “We have stopped making things. Writers and artists who are part of a union are so important to this business that companies can’t even try to do the job without us.

WGA And SAG-AFTRA Filed National Labor Relations Board Complaints Against The Studio:

No matter how hard these companies try to make it look like it, shutting down for three months as well as counting is not a good way to run a business.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA, along with a petition alongside over 20,000 signatures, filed issues alongside the National Labor Relations Board in opposition to the studio. hey said that the studio was blocking picketing by putting up construction fencing on the sidewalks and making it dangerous to walk near the studio.