After the success of Arcane, Riot Games invests in this animation studio and promises an exciting future

Fortiche Production has been collaborating for about 10 years on different projects related to the Riot Games MOBA.

Although League of Legends was already a game known by millions of users, its universe has expanded even more thanks to the success of Arcane. The Netflix series has been a success since its first day on the platform, and it seems that it is currently still winning awards thanks to its argument and his careful animation. Much remains to be seen of the history of Jinx and Vi, but Riot Games has considered that this fame has been the last step they needed to carry out an investment.

Being as proud as we are of Arcane, we know that the best is yet to come.Nicolo LaurentWe talk about the animation studio Fortniche Production, responsible for the applauded artistic style of Arcane. Beyond this, said company has also participated in the creation of videoclips de League of Legends like Enemy, WARRIORS, Seconds, POP/STARS or Get Jinxed, Jinx’s introduction video in the game. In short, a series of collaborations that translate into a decade of relationship entre Fortiche Production y Riot Games.

As the video game developer explains in its statement, the investment injected into the animation studio will give wings to future projects together: “Under the terms of this investment, which has been closed at the beginning of the year, Riot now has a significant non-controlling party of Fortiche”. In addition, Brian Wright (Chief Content Officer at Riot) and Brendan Mulligan (director of corporate development) join the board of directors of Fortiche Production.

“Working with Fortiche, we’re collaborating to push the boundaries of what’s possible and raise expectations for how video games can be represented in other media. Being as proud as we are of Arcane, we know that The best is yet to come“, explains Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot.

There is no doubt that Riot Games has managed to capture the interest of both players and non-players, which shifts our gaze beyond the video game. So far, we know that Arcane will have a second season that will continue to develop the story of Jinx, Vi and the rest of the characters, but Riot Games has already warned that these chapters will not arrive in 2022.

More about: Riot Games, Fortiche Production, Arcane and League of Legends.