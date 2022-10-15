After the success of the documentary, Figo recalled his departure from Barcelona: “If it hadn’t been Real Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t have left”

Luis Figo, 49, played for Real Madrid between 2000 and 2005 (Reuters)

the sale of louis figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid in the year 2000 generated an earthquake in world football at that time that still has aftershocks and this has been demonstrated with the success of the documentary premiered in Netflix at the end of August this year. Now, the day before the Spanish classic, the former soccer player recalled that moment that changed his career.

In dialogue with the British newspaper The Guardian, The Portuguese acknowledged that one of the main reasons why he accepted the Whites’ offer was precisely because there he would become a key player in a team with continental ambitions: “At Barcelona I had everything, but you think: ‘It’s not like I’m going to a second-rate club.’ If it hadn’t been Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t have left. It was a challenge, a decision based on feeling valued, convincing myself that I was going to be a very important piece. It could have been a shit but it wasn’t, thank God…”.

Figo was at that time the idol of the Barça cast, champion of La Liga, and that year he won the Golden Ball. . . . But, after the assumption of Florentino Perez He agreed to change cities and leave Catalonia for the capital of Spain. That decision is still branded as treason by the culés followers.

Figo wore the Real Madrid shirt again for a match between legends in 2021 against Barcelona held in Tel Aviv, Israel (Reuters)

So much so that the former player said that his move to the White House caused him to lose some friends: “Maybe it was good because I thought they were friends and they weren’t. You realize. When it happened, they no longer want to appear with you because of how it looks in Barcelona. It’s complicated, but I get it. Well, I don’t understand, but I don’t care. In the end I have a very strong concept of friendship, so it surprises you; you suffer because you have a relationship with people you think are unique and it doesn’t turn out that way”.

Regarding the intervention in the signing of Florentino Pérez, his representative, his wife and several other actors who participate in the documentary, Figo was clear: “The one who decides if I go or not is me. I had everything at Barcelona, ​​moving to Real Madrid took its toll on me. I was very calm, although at the same time I had a duty of care to those who worked with me. But the decision is made by me, I am responsible for it, for my actions. The decision to remove them from that responsibility is mine alone. And a year later I stopped working with my agent. For some situations that arose. I said, ‘OK, I’ll take responsibility again. From now on, you have your life, I have mine.”

This Sunday, Real Madrid y Barcelona will star in the classic spain in the Santiago Bernabeu for date 9 of La Liga. In Latin America it can be followed through the screen of DirecTV.

