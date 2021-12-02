After the successful Metroid Dread, MercurySteam leaves the first details of its next video game

The Spanish team has been nominated for The Game Awards and is already working on a rather ambitious RPG.

Mercury Steam has once again demonstrated the great talent within its ranks after signing an outstanding Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch. So much so that they have become the first Spanish development team to be nominated for the main prize at The Game Awards. But those responsible do not keep rest and are already working on an RPG of which they have wanted to share their first details.

And there is little information given. Thus, MercurySteam works in collaboration with Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games, in a third-person role-playing adventure set in a dark fantasy world. Project Iron is its code name, it will be multiplatform and it has an investment of 27 million euros.

You can expect a high quality, captivating and interesting video gameDigital Bros“We are delighted to be working with MercurySteam, a study of recognized prestige which over the years has created numerous phenomenal IPs —including its latest hit, Metroid Dread, in association with Nintendo “, celebrates in a statement collected by VGC Raffi and Rami Galante, CEOs of Digital Bros.” With the vision With the creativity and talent of MercurySteam and the vast experience of 505 Games, gamers can expect a high-quality, engaging and engaging video game. “

Mercury Steam also has to its credit the remembered Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, as well as its continuation and spin-off delivery for Nintendo 3DS, while a few years ago it released the multiplayer action title. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the analysis of Metroid Dread in 3D Games by partner Jesús Bella.

