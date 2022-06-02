After the title in La Finalissima, Argentina surpassed Brazil and is the most winning team in the world: the controversy over the stars in debate

Argentina stayed with La Finalissima against Italy and there are several historical streaks that he beat. The cast led by Lionel Scaloni thrashed their European pair 3-0 at Wembley Stadium with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala. It was the first Albiceleste victory in this legendary venue that was reopened in 2007 after five years of construction after its demolition in 2002. They had to spend six games, with three falls and three draws, all against the England team, to smile for the first time in London.

Thus, Lionel Messi and company added the second title in less than a year, after obtaining the Copa América in Brazil. The Albiceleste also reached its 32nd. consecutive game without losing and surpassed the best historical record of the team led by Alfio Basile between 1991 and 1993. During this undefeated streak, Argentina celebrated the continental title on Brazilian soil and broke a 28-year drought that extended from 1993, precisely when Basile’s National Team was crowned in the South American arena in Ecuador ’93.

Now, the Scaloneta won the championship that the Coco team itself had achieved in 1992, when they won the Artemio Franchi Cup with Diego Maradona as captain. This star also meant number 21 in history for Argentina, surpassing Brazil by one and going on to lead the world.

Of course, the historical table of titles continues to generate a deep debate following which championships should be counted as official or not. Although from Conmebol and UEFA it is, FIFA has not yet publicly recognized it, as it did with the World Cup, Copa América and the European Championship. It is worth remembering that FIFA also gave the titles of the extinct Confederations Cup and the Olympic Games as official until London 1948, in which they were held without age limits in their calls.

With this clarification, if all the stars in history are counted, Argentina went on to lead the world table with 21 conquests, followed by Brazil (20) and Uruguay 19. On the other hand, if only the titles endorsed by FIFA are taken, the list is led by Celeste (19), followed by Verdeamarelha and Albiceleste, both with 18.

OFFICIAL TITLES TABLE:

Argentina (21): 2 World Cups, 15 America’s Cups, 2 Champions’ Cups, 1 Confederations Cup and 1 Pan-American Cup.

Brazil (20): 5 World Cups, 9 America Cups, 4 Confederations Cups and 2 Pan American Cups.

Uruguay (19): 2 World Cups, 2 Olympic Games and 15 America’s Cups.

Mexico (16): 11 Gold Cups, 1 Confederations Cup, 3 NAFC Cups and 1 Concacaf Cup.

Germany (8): 4 World Cups, 3 European Championships and 1 Confederations Cup.

France (8): 2 World Cups, 2 European Championships, 2 Confederations Cups, 1 League of Nations and 1 Artemio Franchi.

United States (8): 7 Gold Cups and 1 Concacaf Nations League.

Egypt (8): 7 African Cup of Nations and 1 Arab Nations Cup.

Italy (7): 4 World Cups, 2 European Championships and 1 Olympic Games (major).

Cameroon (5): 5 African Cup of Nations.

Australia (5): 1 Asian Cup and 4 OFC Nations Cups.

New Zealand (5): 5 OFC Nations Cups.

Spain (4): 1 World Cup and 3 European Championships.

TABLE OF OFFICIAL TITLES RECOGNIZED BY FIFA:

Uruguay (19): 2 World Cups, 15 America’s Cups and 2 Olympic Games (major).

Brazil (18): 5 World Cups, 9 America’s Cups and 4 Confederations Cups.

Argentina (18): 2 World Cups, 15 America’s Cups and 1 Confederations Cup.

Mexico (12): 11 Gold Cups and 1 Confederations Cup.

Germany (8): 4 World Cups, 3 European Championships and 1 Confederations Cup.

United States (8): 7 Gold Cups and 1 Concacaf Nations League.

Egypt (7): 7 African Cup of Nations.

Italy (7): 4 World Cups, 2 European Championships and 1 Olympic Games (for adults).

France (7): 2 World Cups, 2 European Championships, 2 Confederations Cups and 1 Nations League.

KEEP READING:

The best memes of Argentina’s win against Italy: Mbappé and the new function of the Scaloneta, among the highlights

“Humiliated” and “The story is over”: harsh criticism from the Italian press after defeat to Argentina in La Finalissima

Rodrigo De Paul’s greeting to Tini Stoessel that surprised journalists in the middle of the celebrations of the title of Argentina

Lionel Messi was one step away from equaling Dani Alves as the most winning footballer in history: the title of discord