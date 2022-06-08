After the “unprecedented” success of Lost Ark on Amazon they confirm their next multiplayer game

It is a development of Disruptive Games of which we already know its first details.

After a couple of cancellations with Crucible and a new Lord of the Rings MMO, Amazon Games finally found success, first with New World and then with Lost Ark, an unprecedented launch for the company that inspired optimism in the giant technology to tackle new projects. One of them was confirmed this weekend, and it is a Disruptive Games development of which there are few details.

Through a statement on its web portal, Amazon presents the video game as a multiplayer action and adventure title made to be enjoyed in cooperative and PvP. More specific information about the production will be offered later, but a multiplatform premiere and a premise based on a new IP are guaranteed, thus ruling out those responsible that it may be set in the same universe as another franchise.

Development seeks to foster positive social interactions“The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a new game within the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and a rich construction of worlds that we are excited to help bring to players,” says Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games, recalling the interest of the company founded by Jeff Bezos in creating high-quality developments capable of creating communities of fans who enjoy them for years.

For his part, the CEO and founder of Disruptive Games Eric Ellis has appreciated the enthusiasm of Amazon Games for the project, described as an online experience that sparks creativity and encourages positive social interactions. Disruptive Games thus far has a longer history of supporting other studios, with credits on Diablo II: Resurrected, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Godfall.

Amazon Games also has several unannounced projects in the works, both at its internal studios and with other outside teams, including Glowmade, an indie studio based in Guildford, England. Meanwhile, you can take a look at 3DJuegos Lost Ark analysis, or check the Lost Ark guide if you just started in the MMO.

