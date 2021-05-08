After the victory of Bengal, CM Mamta lashed out on the central executive, know what didi stated

West Bengal Information: After the victory in West Bengal, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the meeting for the primary time on Saturday, fiercely attacked the Narendra Modi executive of the Heart. Mamta stated that within the ultimate six months not anything has been achieved through the Central Govt, simply the Central Minister used to come back to Bengal on a daily basis with the goal of grabbing the facility of West Bengal and all the way through this time cash was once shed like water. All of the Union Ministers reached right here all the way through the election. I have no idea what number of crores of rupees he spent on planes and lodges. Cash was once flowing like water right here. Additionally Learn – 17.49 crore doses of Corona vaccine given to states, Central Govt bid – they nonetheless have 84 lakh left

All over her cope with within the West Bengal Legislative Meeting, Mamata Banerjee stated that Rs 30,000 crore is not anything for the central executive. Mamta has demanded that there will have to be a vaccine program in all the nation. Mamta alleged that Top Minister Narendra Modi has didn’t put in force a common vaccine scheme, however our executive in West Bengal will paintings for the betterment of the folk. Banerjee stated that I had written a letter to PM Modi however he has no longer spoke back to me but. Additionally Learn – Most vaccine wastage in Lakshadweep, Haryana and Assam, know what was once the explanation?

Election Fee wishes instant reforms. Bengal has a backbone and it by no means bows. There was once a conspiracy, all central ministers landed right here. I don't know the way many crores they spent on planes & lodges. Cash was once flowing like water right here: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Within the meeting, Mamta additionally accused the Heart of discriminating in opposition to Bengal. Mamta Banerjee stated, ‘Why is there such a lot discrimination in opposition to Bengal? He despatched the central group inside 24 hours of the swearing-in. In reality, they (BJP) don’t seem to be able to simply accept the mandate of the folk.

Now not most effective this, Mamta additionally attacked the Election Fee fiercely. He stated, “The Election Fee wishes instant reform. There’s a spine in Bengal and it by no means bows. All are living right here in combination. No matter came about all the way through the election was once a conspiracy,

Mamta stated that I’m satisfied that our more youthful era has voted for us, it is a new morning time for us. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been elected again to energy with a mandate. This can be a miracle and ancient, the reason being the folk and ladies of Bengal. “

In her cope with, Mamta Banerjee additionally discussed the violence in Bengal. The TMC leader stated, ‘I by no means toughen violence. They (BJP leaders) are spreading pretend information and pretend movies.