After the victory with PSG, Messi traveled to Spain to rest: how he reacted when asked if he would return to Barcelona

After the start of the season at PSG, the man from Rosario went to Catalonia to rest

Lionel Messi had a remarkable production in the debut of the PSG on the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont. The star from Rosario showed off with an extraordinary work of art that signified his Chilean goal which allowed the Paris St Germain begin the defense of his title with a resounding victory by 5-0 in the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

The flea scored twice to accompany the conquests of Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhosafter another victory without complications after the resounding joy for 4 a 0 in the Champions Trophy last weekend about Nantes.

The striking thing was that the coach Christophe Galtier gave his players a few days off and the captain of the Argentine team took the opportunity to travel to Barcelona. The striker arrived in Catalonia after noon (at 2:35 p.m.) and was immediately approached by local journalists who were at El Prat airport. “People would like to see you again at Barcelona, ​​would you like to retire here?”, was one of the questions. “Are you going to play for Barça again, Leo?”, insisted another. “people want you back”, commented another… But Messi signed autographs for a small group of supporters and left in silence, ignoring the speculation of the chroniclers.

Al PSG It took just nine minutes for him to get in front when the Argentine star fired a beautiful deep assist for Neymar resolved with a right cross shot. Judge scored in the 25th minute after a lightning counterattack, before marquinhos headed a free kick executed by the Brazilian without markings and celebrated the partial 3-0.

Later, Ney provided the first of Messi and fourth of the team, returning a pass almost to the entrance of the small area. And for the closing, the Argentine star ended the monologue with an excellent performance that had an impressive goal as the icing on the cake, in which after cushioning the ball with his chest, he defined it as a Chilean. Now Leo will rest a couple of days in Spain and then he will focus on his next commitment, given that the PSG will be measured against Montpellier in the Princes Park next Saturday.

KEEP READING

Messi’s plan to get sharp to the World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi’s magical Chilean definition in PSG’s win against Clermont in Ligue 1

“When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”: the PSG coach showered Messi with praise and recounted the dialogue they had for this new era