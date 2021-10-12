After the viral video, the police interrogated a 10-year-old boy, the topic of getting into the temple of Dasna in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: After a 10-year-old Muslim boy entered the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police took him to the police station for wondering. In a video going viral on social media, temple priest Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati alleged that the kid was once despatched to keep watch over him.Additionally Learn – Dulhe Ka Video: The groom preferred the mare on the wedding ceremony! She ran away Viral this video

Narasimhanand additionally stated that the neighborhood the kid comes from has skilled killers of his age. Within the video, Narasimhanand can also be noticed status close to the kid. Within the video, the priest is accusing the kid that he had entered the temple for the aim of doing Reiki. Narasimhanand stated that the kid has no longer been touched or slapped. Additionally Learn – Chori Ka Video: Two individuals who got here out to scouse borrow whilst sitting in an auto, however they won’t be able to forestall giggling after seeing the stolen. watch this humorous video

Pujari stated that he needs to inform Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath and all senior law enforcement officials {that a} conspiracy is being hatched to kill him (Narasimhanand). Then again, the boy informed the police that he had come to fulfill a pregnant relative of his admitted on the number one well being heart subsequent to the temple. He stated that he had unknowingly entered the temple, however the managers stuck him and passed him over to the police. Additionally Learn – Sapna Choudhary Ka Video: Sapna Choudhary danced at the track ‘Mehboob Mere’, the manner additionally confirmed super. Viral this video

Police stated that when figuring out the reality of the kid’s observation, he was once launched. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja stated the boy’s circle of relatives had come right here a yr in the past and he was once no longer conversant in the world, so inadvertently went to the temple. Raja stated that the control of the Dasna Devi temple isn’t cooperating with the police and is refusing to go looking and take a look at id playing cards of tourists who come to the temple all the way through Navratri competition. Raja stated {that a} strict investigation is being completed within the mild of the incidents that took place previous. He stated that fifty policemen had been deployed to offer safety to the priest.