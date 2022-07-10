After their crosses in Copa América and the Premier League, the moment of the meeting between Richarlison and Cuti Romero in Tottenham

Richarlison Met Cuti Romero And Lo Celso At Tottenham

The final of the Copa América 2021 at the Maracaná marked a before and after. In the history of South American football, for Argentina and also for Brazil. One of the most important classics in the world at an international level saw Lionel Scaloni’s team champion with a tight score. Ángel Di María’s goal defined a hot match in which the protagonists held nothing back. And after that meeting, the thing continued: Richarlison acquired a matchless pike with the Albicelestes. Today, after being signed by Tottenham, he ran into Cristian Romero for the first time in the concentration.

It was a moment full of tension and noise for the members of the English squad, who knew of the previous episodes between the Brazilian striker and the Argentine defender. The native of Espírito Santo had made fun of Argentina during the Tokyo Olympics, in which he finally hung the gold medal. And the Holiday Romero had crossed it through the networks through a meme that recalled the Copa América final.

El Cuti Romero and Richarlison had several crosses as rivals

But things got worse when they faced each other in the Premier League. In the match for the first round of the English championship (in November 2021), Everton received Tottenham and both starred in a spicy cross that ended with a yellow card on each side. And in the rematch disputed on the court of the Spurs (last March), the former Belgrano from Córdoba not only he retaliated with a kick but then made a challenging publication on the networks.

The European transfer market led Richarlison to be presented as a reinforcement for Antonio Conte’s team and now the Argentine and the Brazilian will have to defend themselves on the pitch. For now, they already filed some roughness and the Holiday Lo went to greet him at his table with Giovani Lo Celso, who broke the ice. Knowing the tension that existed between the two, the rest of the companions recorded the sequence and shouted and cheered the face to face.

From now on, teammates and selection rivals.

KEEP READING:

This is the new shirt of the Argentine team for the World Cup: the national symbols and their secret to avoid the heat of Qatar

Lionel Messi told what he likes most about the new shirt of the Argentine team

The problem Cristiano Ronaldo had with his Rolls Royce in Lisbon: the photo that went viral