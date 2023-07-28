After Their Mother Died, Tristan Thompson And His Brother Amari Moved In With Khloe Kardashian:

After their mother, Andrea Thompson, died, Tristan Thompson as well as his brother Amari Thompson moved to live with Khloé Kardashian.

throughout the Thursday, July 27, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian took the Skim mogul’s plane to Toronto to be alongside Tristan, 32, after Andrea’s death in January.

“Tristan discovered out that his mother had a coronary attack. It shook up every aspect of his life,” Kim, who is 42, said. “So, of course, we drop everything as well as go to Toronto. I’ll be there, no question about it.”

Tristan’s Mom Died Unexpectedly On Thursday:

Khloé Remembered That Tristan Called Her And He Was Yelling Into The Phone:

Khloé remembered that Tristan had called her and was yelling into the phone, telling her that Andrea was “gone.”

After saying that she talked to Andrea almost every day, the mom of two went on to say that Andrea was the only person who took care of Tristan’s seriously disabled 16-year-old brother Amari. After Andrea died, Amari’s formal guardian was named to be Tristan.

Kim and Khloé helped by cleaning Andrea’s apartment, working out her life insurance policy, as well as turning off her phones as well as credit cards. The famous family also made plans for Amari to move to Los Angeles so he could live alongside Tristan.

But the founder of Good American said that Tristan’s house, which was still being built, had its roof cave in because of bad weather. Because of what happened, Tristan and Amari moved in with her for a while.

“Isn’t it funny that you were so ready for your year of freedom and then Tristan and his little brother enjoyed to move within you and his roof caved in? What are the odds?” Kim tells Khloé.

“God has a plan, and right now, God isn’t wanting him to be alone, and why should he be?” Khloé talked regarding the NBA player, with whom she has a 5-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Tristan moved to live with Khloé as well as their kids after she said in the July 13 show that they were never going to get back together.

I Pardon Tristian But That Does Not Mean I Dismiss What He Done:

“I pardon Tristian,” she said, thinking back to when they began dating and he was caught cheating on her. “I forgive Tristan, but that doesn’t mean I dismiss what he did. I need to let that crap go because I need to do it for myself. I can’t get on alongside my life if I don’t let go of this nonsense.”

The couple broke up in 2016, but in 2017 they said they were going to have a child. When Khloé was nine months pregnant, the athlete cheated on her, but she forgave him in the end, and they stayed together.

The Toronto native’s next incident happened in 2019, when Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, caught him cheating on Khloé with her. Tristan and Khloé broke up because of the drama, but they got back together in 2021.

Couple Decided To Split Off When Khloe Discovered That Tristan Has A Kid With Maralee Nichols:

But they broke up again when Khloé found out that Tristan had a child alongside Maralee Nichols while they were together. In December 2021, Theo, Maralee and Tristan’s son, was born.

Before the cheating incident made the news, Khloé and Tristan found a surrogate to carry their boy, Tatum, who was born within July 2022.

This caused them to break up. Khloe has said in the past that her ex “encouraged” her to do an egg transfer a few days before the paternity story became public.