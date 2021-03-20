After three games without a win, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds returned to victory in the Premier League

After three games without being able to know the victory, the Leeds United of Marcelo bielsa broke the streak and added another triumph in the Premier League. As a visitor, beat Fulham 2-1, one of the worst teams in the competition, and continues in the middle zone in the table of positions of the maximum English football tournament.

The Argentine coach’s team came from equal goalless against Chelsea, and before there was lost two consecutive games to West Ham (0-2) away from home and at home to Aston Villa (0-1). This Friday, at the stadium Craven Cottage and against another of the teams that has just been promoted from the second category, Leeds took the lead after 29 minutes of the initial stage thanks to a goal from the forward Patrick Bamford after a great team move. The number 9 of Leeds defined with a low volley, left-handed, which gave the goalkeeper of the premises no option.

Despite taking the lead on the scoreboard, the advantage was short-lived for those led by Bielsa: only nine minutes later, at 38, the Danish defender Joachim Andersen put the transitional 1-1. Already in the complement, and after a dangerous attack that could have ended in an advantage for Fulham, the visit took advantage and converted the winning goal.

The central steering wheel of those from Bielsa, Phillips, stole the ball in midfield and enabled Bamford. Quickly, the attacker attended Rafinha and the Brazilian striker defined under Aréola’s body for the final 2-1.

Rafinha scored the final 2-1 for Leeds (Reuters)

Beyond the triumph for Leeds, the team of DT Rosario suffered again due to an intervention by the VAR. The game had barely started, before 10 minutes, Ayling came in at the far post and hit a big pumped header to open the scoring. Despite celebrating the goal, referee David Coote annulled it due to a millimeter offside thanks to video refereeing. The captain of the cast who directs the Fool had his shoulder in a forward position.

With this result, Leeds adds 39 points product of 12 wins and 14 losses. Furthermore, the whole of West Yorkshire has only three draws. In this way, it remains in position number 11 in the Premier League. In the continuity of the English championship, those of Bielsa will play next April 3 against another of the teams that today are in the direct relegation zone: their rival will be Sheffield United, the last in the positions.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team returned to victory (Reuters)

