After trains, railway stations will also be auctioned, the central government will hand over private hands: Union Minister

Kolkata: After deciding to hand over 151 passenger trains in the country to the private hands, the central government is now planning to modernize the railway stations and hand them over to the private sector. This work will be done through auction. Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke.

Addressing a webinar organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the Union Railway Minister said that bids for the privatization of trains have been "issued and there is good response for them". The government has a plan to modernize railway stations. After that they will be handed over to the private sector through auction. "

The Union Minister said that work on the goods corridor project needs to be expedited. It has been delayed due to Kovid-19. He said, "The state government has not yet handed over the special land set up for the project for this corridor as much land is needed in West Bengal."

The railway minister said that if the state government approves this, then metro services will start in Kolkata. He said, “But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is against the introduction of air services and suburban rail services in the state.” If the metro starts operating now, then things (virus conditions) will get out of hand. “