After triumphing on PC, Crusader Kings 3 dates its launch on consoles and releases a trailer

One of the best strategy video games of recent years will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Considered one of the best strategy games of recent years, the formidable Crusader Kings III is finalizing its launch on consoles, where this brilliant Paradox video game will go on sale in just a few weeks with a control system and user interface adapted to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers.

Crusader Kings 3 is adapted for consoles Lab42, which in the past has already been successfully adapted by Stellaris, and the announcement of its release date is accompanied by a trailer in which those responsible speak, precisely, of the adaptation work for PlayStation and Xbox machines. When will we be able to enjoy the game on consoles?

We will have to wait for March 29 to get his hands on Crusader Kings 3 on Xbox Series and PS5, with some features such as “super-fast loading for a smooth gaming experience, as well as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers” in the case of the Sony console. In relation to the DualSense, Paradox highlights that PS5 players will notice the tension of the game in their hands. “The more stress a character has built up, the more resistance will be applied” to triggers.

As for the numerous DLCs that the PC game has received since its launch, for now Paradox has confirmed that the game that will arrive on consoles on March 29 will be exactly the same as the one that originally premiered on PC. From that point on, the DLC will be published until it coincides with its launch with the new PC content.

3DJuegos has already had the opportunity to test the game on consoles and very soon you will have our impressions on the pages of the magazine.

