After Trolls World Tour’s Digital Launch, AMC Theaters Will No Longer Screen Universal Films

In case it is not clear to you, it is a fairly large stance to take, as what we’re seeing right here is the largest theater chain on the planet going toe-to-toe with one of many largest film studios on the planet. Universal has a fairly large slate of movies set to come back out within the subsequent couple of years, together with F9, Halloween Kills, Jurassic Park: Dominion, and Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and by not releasing them AMC Theaters is sacrificing the sale of plenty of tickets a.okay.a revenue. The issue for the studio is that it may be significantly onerous for these titles to earn cash if they don’t seem to be taking part in within the 10,000+ AMC places all over the world.