After TRP case, now Arnab Goswami’s difficulties related to this case, charge sheet filed

Mumbai: Police filed a charge sheet on Friday in the 2018 case for allegedly abetting suicide against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others. The charge sheet has been filed before a court in Alibaug in neighboring Raigad district where a case of alleged abduction of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud for suicide has been registered. Also Read – Why was interim bail granted to Arnab Goswami? Supreme court will explain the reasons

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that apart from Goswami in the charge sheet, the names of Feroze Sheikh and Nitish Sharda have been taken as accused. He said that 65 people have been made witnesses. Goswami on Thursday requested the Bombay High Court to ban the filing of the charge sheet. But this petition has not been heard yet. Also Read – Supreme Court contempt case will run against Kunal Kamra, tweeted after Arnab’s bail

Alibag Police arrested Goswami, Sheikh and Sharda on November 4 in the case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on 11 November. Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud committed suicide in 2018 as the dues were allegedly not paid by the companies of Goswami and the other two accused. Also Read – Video: Arnab Goswami, who came out of Taloja jail on bail, said – thankful to Supreme Court

The case was closed in 2019 due to lack of evidence but the case was reopened in May this year. Goswami had alleged that the Maharashtra government was taking vengeance against him for his work as a TV journalist.

(Input: language)