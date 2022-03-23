After trying the new circuits of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe I really want to see more

Nintendo has decided to reinvigorate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with an Extra Tracks Pass that includes 48 remastered circuits. We have already been able to test the first of the DLC thoroughly. Worth? We tell you everything below.

It has become the best-selling Nintendo Switch video game, and will most likely continue to be for years to come. More now that the arrival of 48 remastered circuits from previous installments has been announced, which kick off with a first installment that we already have in our hands. For those who don’t know yet, this first DLC can be purchased separately, but is included at no additional cost for subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. It has also recently become known that even if you don’t have this additional content, you can still play these tracks online.

This Extra Tracks Pass kicks off with a first wave of 8 paths which are divided into two new cups: Gold Turbo Cup and Fortuna Feline Cup, which are already integrated into the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe circuit selection menu. The first feeling after trying it in depth is that it has convinced me. They are very fun circuits to play and that integrate perfectly with the rest of the existing routes in the video game. Of course, there are some tracks that are better than others, mainly because they are more or less worked on. Of course, the general trend is that Nintendo has leaned heavily on the work done on Mario Kart Tour, so users of the mobile game will find everything quite familiar. But let’s go little by little and in order. Below I will tell you what my experience has been with each of the routes, if they have received a good injection of novelty… and above all if it is worth running on them.

8 remastered circuits

One of the most beautiful circuits in this pack is Boulevards of Paris, collected from the stage released in Mario Kart Tour. On this occasion we have a tour that stands out for offering Parisian monuments in its landscape, and even within the circuit! For example, we can go under the Eiffel Tower or even cross the Arc de Triomphe in the middle (although you must knock down the cardboard piranha plants that have been placed to stop your path). There is a hidden shortcut and the most characteristic thing about the circuit is that on the last lap it makes us circulate in the opposite direction, giving a quite refreshing experience within the Mario Kart saga. In short, a playable route that is playable, visually striking and with a good general design, in which, by the way, the melody that accompanies us stands out, very Parisian.

A very technical and uncomplicated route, one of the most classic in Mario Kart games. I mean Toad Circuit from Nintendo 3DS, which was redesigned in Mario Kart Tour and from there it has been transferred to here. Even so, we can consider it a powerful audiovisual remastering in which all the graphic virtues of Mario Kart 8 have been applied, from lighting to layout textures and environment smoothing. It should be noted that the circuit has more details, especially the appearance of Toads, Yoshis and Shy Guys everywhere. Perhaps this was one of the routes that would have required additional work, since it feels a bit simple, although it is still fun.

Mount Chocolate is another of the Mario Kart classics, in this case originally released on Nintendo 64, although what we have here is a carbon copy of the version made for Mario Kart Tour. With respect to the original circuit, we have access to a cave in which important lighting work has been done, as well as a long jump over a cliff. It is a short route, but with some other traps (rocks that fall on the road) and strong undulations on the starting straight in the purest Excite Bike style. Good layout, but not much work has been done on it either.

The layout of Coconut Center It was initially released in Mario Kart Wii, later going through Mario Kart 7 until finally arriving here. We have to speak in this case of a considerable remastering of the circuit, with a forceful addition of textures. In particular, turn 2 of the circuit has caught my attention, with a retro mural of Super Mario Bros. There are a lot of posters here and there, giving landscape depth to a route that has a couple of shortcuts and, in In general, a very inspired design, taking advantage of the theme of shopping centers.

Tokyo Circuit It’s one of my favorites from this pack. It is a collected route directly collected from the one released in Mario Kart Tour, but with important changes. The main one is that each lap runs differently, with a detour that makes you go through different iconic buildings in the city of Tokyo, leaving aside buildings such as its emblematic tower, the town hall building and even the Kaminarimon. All supported by a very strong facelift, with better textures and lighting effects, improving the general detail with respect to the mobile game.

This first downloadable content does its homework wellA real joy for lovers of drifting. The circuit Mushroom Hills It was one of the icons of Mario Kart DS, precisely because you kept drifting. It is one of the best remastered layouts in the set, with a major change from the original work. It has practically been redone, with larger dimensions, new textures and of course a much improved lighting system. The amount of detail is also infinitely greater. For example, the original circuit had traffic, and here not only has it become more satisfying to dodge passing cars, it has also increased their density. All accompanied by a very lively musical theme that has been completely reversed.

Celestial Garden It is another one of those circuits that have undergone a strong review… with up to three versions before reaching the current one! It was first released on the Game Boy Advance, then morphed into the Nintendo DS, and finally evolved once more for Mario Kart Tour. What we have here is a version very similar to this last one, although with a significant change in the texture of the main line, as well as the addition of more detail in the landscapes. Of course, they improve the definition and lighting, as it happens in the rest of the remastered circuits. The musical theme has also been completely renewed, in this case adding orchestral chords that look especially good. a delight

One of the strongest points of this DLC is in ninja mansion, circuit collected directly from Mario Kart Tour, and that still remains wonderful. It should be noted that no lap can be the same as the previous one, since it has a lot of detours, shortcuts and traps. There are a series of mechanisms that automatically raise and lower part of the course, also air currents that allow you to run across the roofs of the mansion, as well as bamboo poles that prolong your final jump before reaching the finish line. To highlight the theming in Japanese temples, which is great, as well as a completely consistent musical theme.

A first DLC that convinces

I consider that this first downloadable content does its homework well, giving us a good appetizer for what we will receive in successive deliveries. For me the most remarkable thing is that the repertoire is varied, because very classic circuits are included, but also some that belong to the most recent Mario Kart Tour. Specifically, Boulevards of Paris and Circuit Tokyo stand out from the rest for being elaborate layouts, with shortcuts and routes that are modified with each turn. They’re also the most detailed, giving us a sneak peek at what we could get in a future Mario Kart 9.

As for the more classic circuits, I have mixed feelings. I think Circuit Toad and Mount Chocolate would have required an extra effort, since they feel somewhat simple. By this I mean that alternative routes, shortcuts or more traps could have been added (as in the aforementioned circuits). And I have noticed that Nintendo has taken advantage of the fact that many of the circuits included were already remastered in Mario Kart Tour. This is the case of Jardín Celeste, which turned out really well, but on which no notable reforms have been carried out. The same happens with Ninja Mansion, a great circuit, but that has been brought as it was designed.

Therefore, I see some recycling on the part of Nintendo, which has taken advantage, to a large extent, of the work done during these years in Mario Kart Tour. I don’t think it’s bad, but I think we should have had at least a couple of new tracks with each of these installments. I’m afraid that’s not going to be the case, which doesn’t mean that these paid downloadable content are still quite interesting, especially if you want to give Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a second life. For now, they have left me wanting to see more.