After trying the remake of Destroy All Humans 2 I just want to destroy the world

We’ve already played Destroy All Humans 2 Remake and its crazy open world action is so much fun, we can’t wait to continue causing mayhem alongside the alien Crypto-136. In these impressions we tell you how our destructive first contact with Earth has been.

Two years after giving us the opportunity to invade Earth with the remake of Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic and Black Forest return to the fray with the sequel of this memorable video game from the sadly defunct Pandemic Studios, authors among others of the classic Star Wars Battlefront. What does this mean? Well, more action, more madness and more chaos in the new Crypto-136 crusade in Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, which is already in the final stages of its development. And after playing it for a few hours I’m pleased to tell you that it’s just as fun as the original from 2006, with a renewed graphic section that suits it fantastically well. Remember that its authors have already warned that the technical leap was going to be so high that for that reason the remake of Destroy All Humans 2 will only reach PC and next-generation consoles.

set 10 years later of the events that occurred in the first part, Crypto-136 and his boss, Pox, must stop certain agents of the KGB what have been done with alien technology to gain an advantage over the US and win the cold war against them… that and that our favorite space invader is a bit pissed off from the destruction of his mothership and because he can no longer be the ”leader of the free world” ” and enjoy the benefits that this entails. To achieve his goal this time he will have a little help ”from inside” the KGB and you must visit other big cities of the planet to disrupt the plans of their enemies. All this, as usual in this saga, sprinkled with remarkable doses of humoralien anal probes, some hilarious jokes and parodies of a large number of clichés and topics of the struggle between the spy agencies during the Cold War.

What to expect from Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

As with the original, Black Forest Games has respected to the fullest the content of the original game giving its action a very striking audiovisual style that makes you enjoy the chaos unleashed by Crypto and his gang even more. The PC version I’ve had access to worked pretty well; it was very stable and without many framerate drops. Mechanics, sound and graphics look and work mostly fine and I have not suffered no output to desktop or major bug that prevented me from progressing. Still, there are a couple of details to polish.

Destroy All Humans 2 remake will only come to PC and next-gen consolesAlthough the renewed graphics feel great to the game, there are some specific bugs; the volumetric fog is excessively aggressive in certain scenarios and when we fly with the saucer it seems that there is a kind of “disco party” effect on the water. Later, the IA of the hippies, law enforcement, brits, KGB and traffic can get “stuck” at some points and that causes spontaneous crowds or traffic jams in which neither cars nor characters can move forward. Fortunately, it is something I’ve only seen it a couple of times and not at key moments in the story or the missions that I have been able to play. Finally, there are a number of scenes that don’t have the audio of the dialogues well adjusted, and sometimes they have a hard time standing out above the ambient sound or the background music. There are also some scenes in which Crypto and her interlocutor do not hold the conversation in a natural way; they do not look at the character they are talking to. They are just small details perfectly expected in a beta somewhat far from launchbut I hope they improve them since I would hate to be kicked out of the humor and action that distills the game everywhere.

Speaking of which, the slyness and irreverence of our favorite invader remains just as biting and humorous as in the original. As expected, they recovered the dialogues and music of the originalalso remastered, and I can’t help but take off my ”aluminum cap” to the excellent performances in original version of its cast. With some proper names of video game dubbing like J. Grant Albrecht o Courtney Tayloras well as the talented British actor Anthony Head. A quality that extends to the jokes and references that I have been able to enjoy to the hippie culture of the 60s, to the loyalty of KGB agents to communism, or the capitalist societies of the US and England in the mid-20th century. As for its playability, despite its limited open world -it was one of the first games to incorporate this type of approach- it is still a funny proposal in which we can freely explore the mapping where we meet to find unlockables, complete secondary missions or simply put together our own version of the film ‘Mars Attacks!’ by Tim Burton.

Despite the limited nature of its open world, it is still a fun proposalBlack Forest Games is doing its homework well and I’m looking forward to the day August 30 to be able to enjoy the title in all its splendor, having already completed its remake and remastering, but not without first adding a little surprise. THQ has announced that those who pre-purchase the title before its release date will have access to Destroy All Humans Clone Carnage; a standalone multiplayer of DAH2 Reprobed for up to 4 players online -or only 2 locally- based on the challenge modes of the first DAH remaster. Also this new mode can be purchased separately of the game -at a reduced price- and does not require either of the two remakes to work, and includes the skins of the first.

With all this, there is no doubt that Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed progresses more than adequatelyahead of its release and I’m sure many – me among them – are burning with desire to re-probe every earthling we meet, start our hippie cult to regain power and prevent the KGB from being the invader of our invasion. “All your butts are belong to us”!