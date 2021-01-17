After Twitter Trump Ban, Election Misinformation Plummeted: Researcher

President Trump’s everlasting ban from Twitter helped remove large clouds of misinformation that have been polluting social-media networks, based on new analysis.

From Jan. 9-15, misinformation about election fraud on social networks plummeted round 73%, from 2.5 million to 688,000 posts, based on knowledge from social-analytics agency Zignal Labs, as cited by a Washington Publish report.

That got here after Twitter lastly banned Trump on Jan. 8, with the corporate citing the danger of “additional incitement of violence” after the lethal assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. After Trump posted a video tweet on Jan. 6 telling the mob, “We love you, you’re very particular,” he additionally stated in a tweet (which Twitter shortly eliminated), “These are the issues and occasions that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from nice patriots who’ve been badly & unfairly handled for therefore lengthy.”

Earlier than Trump was exiled from his favourite on-line platform, he had used Twitter to repeatedly and falsely declare the presidential election was “rigged” and that it was “stolen” from him. Within the two months following the election, Twitter had appended lots of of fact-checking labels to @realDonaldTrump’s posts with lies in regards to the 2020 election together with baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Final Wednesday, Trump returned to Twitter in a video posted by way of the official @POTUS account, complaining that his deplatforming by Twitter and others was an “unprecedented assault on free speech,” however he’ll not have entry to that account as of Jan. 20 with president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It’s price mentioning that Twitter’s everlasting suspension of @realDonaldTrump wasn’t the only cause for the sudden and steep drop in election denialism on the web. Fb and different platforms additionally suspended Trump’s accounts, some completely.

As well as, on Jan. 12, Twitter stated it had additionally eliminated greater than 70,000 accounts that have been “engaged in sharing dangerous QAnon-associated content material,” referring to the weird pro-Trump conspiracy cult. And final Monday Fb stated it had began to take away content material with the phrase “cease the steal.”

In the meantime, a research by the Election Integrity Partnership (launched earlier than the 2020 U.S. election) discovered {that a} group of 20 extensively adopted pro-Trump Twitter accounts — together with Trump’s and Sean Hannity’s — accounted for 20% of retweets about voting misinformation, per the Washington Publish report.