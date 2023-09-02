After Two Seasons, Hulu Cancelled The Show How I Met Your Father:

After two seasons on Hulu, “How I Met Your Father” has been canceled, Variety has learned. The second season of the “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff with Hilary Duff as Sophie finished on July 11, but we still don’t know who Sophie had a child with. The first episode played in January 2022, and there were a total of 30 episodes.

The plot of the comedy is as follows: “In the near future, Sophie will be telling her son the story of how she fulfilled his father. This story takes us back to the present, where Sophie as well as her close group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love within the age of dating apps as well as endless options.”

From 2005 to 2014, HIMYM was about a group of New York City friends whose adventures were told through Ted Mosby’s future self to his two children as he told them how he fell in love with their mother.

The Late Bob Saget Read The Scripts For The First Series:

The late Bob Saget told his children a tale of how his younger self, played through Josh Radnor, fell in love with their mother in the first series.

How I Met Your Father had a similar structure, and Kim Cattrall, who played the older version of Hilary’s character, told the story. Cobie Smulders as well as Neil Patrick Harris, who were both fan favorites in the first show, came back as their old roles in the second show.

Neil played the slick-dressed womanizer Barney, and Cobie starred Robin, who was in a love triangle with Barney as well as Josh Radnor’s character Ted.

The Show’s Closure Comes After Hulu Canceled Its Comedy Series The Great:

On the other hand, How I Met Your Father enjoyed stars like Tom Ainsley from Versailles and Tien Tran, who was in Candyman.

The show’s end comes after Hulu canceled its highly stylized comedy regarding Catherine the Great, The Great, after a period of three seasons. Isaac Aptaker as well as Elizabeth Berger, who used to run “This Is Us,” made the show.

Along with “How I Met Your Mother” writers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, “How I Met Your Mother” director Pamela Fryman, and Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg, Aptaker and Berger were also executive producers. Hilary Duff’s job is to make things happen.

How I Met Your Father Was Made By 20th Television, which Is Owned By Disney And Hulu:

The announcement comes just days shortly after Hulu ended its three-season comedy series regarding Catherine the Great, The Great.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were the main stars of the dark comedy-drama. Gwilym Lee, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Jamie Demetriou, Blake Harrison, as well as Julian Barratt were among the other actors in the cast.

The Bear Is Treading On Hulu Right No w:

One of the most talked-about new shows on Hulu is The Bear, a story about a hot cook that stars Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White. Hilary Duff has been in sitcoms for a long time. She first became famous as a kid upon the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, which made her a star.

Since then, she has also played a big supporting part on the long-running TV Land comedy Younger, which was made by Darren Star, the man behind Sex and the City. “How I Met Your Father” is made by 20th Television, which is owned by Disney and Hulu.