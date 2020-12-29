After UP, Shivraj government approves ‘Love Jihad’ law, ordinance will now be brought in MP

Bhopal: Recently, the Love Jihad Act was passed in the state by the Uttar Pradesh government. After which now the government of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also passed the Love Jihad Act. In the cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the freedom of religion ordinance has been approved. This law has currently been sent to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel for approval. If the governor approves this ordinance, then this law will come into force in the state. Also Read – BJP’s ally JDU said in Bihar – hate is being spread in the name of ‘Love Jihad’, we are not in favor of law

The Madhya Pradesh government wanted to pass it in the assembly session in advance but due to Corona epidemic, the session had to be postponed. However, now the government has brought the Freedom of Religion Ordinance, which if approved by the Governor, will have to be passed in the Assembly within 6 months. Explain that, like the law of the UP government, there are certain things mentioned in it, which have the provision of punishment and fine. Also Read – Impact of Corona, Proposed three-day session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly postponed from Monday

There is a provision of a fine of Rs 25000 with imprisonment for 5 years if you convert by adopting the path of deception by intimidation, harassment, greed, marriage or any other way. This punishment will not be less than this. On the other hand, if it is done with a Dalit or a minor or a tribal girl / girl, then there is a provision for a fine of up to Rs 50,000 with a sentence of 10 years. Also Read – MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves bill against ‘Love Jihad’