After Uttar Pradesh, now Aam Aadmi Party announced to contest elections in Uttarakhand, Manish Sisodia said this

Haridwar: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the state assembly elections of 2022 to give a choice to the people who have been 'disappointed' by both Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand.

Sisodia, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand with the aim of strengthening the organization in the state, told reporters here that his party will contest the 2022 assembly elections with a resolve to build a state in a corruption-free and public spirit of the state.

Expressing the resolve of the Aam Aadmi Party to create a state suited to the martyrs' dream, Sisodia said, "The people of the state want a change in power as both the BJP and Congress have disappointed the people of the state." He said that the people of the state suffering from development and suffering from corruption are looking towards the Aam Aadmi Party with hopeful eyes.

After performing puja at Harki Pauri and participating in the evening Ganga Aarti, Sisodia said that a new energy has flowed from the philosophy of Ganga. He said that he had such a feeling in Almora’s famous Scissor Dham.

Let us know that recently a few days ago the party had announced to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and now the Deputy Chief Minister has also announced to contest on the election ground in Uttarakhand. Now you have to see how much competition you give to other parties in the future.