After Uttarakhand-UP, Kanwar Yatra canceled in Delhi too, determination of Crisis Control Authority because of Corona

Kanwar Yatra canceled in Delhi: After UP, now Kanwar Yatra has been canceled in Delhi as neatly. The Crisis Control Authority has taken this determination. The Crisis Control Authority has taken this determination because of Corona virus. Previous, the Kanwar Yatra used to be additionally canceled in Uttarakhand.

After the ideas, after those two states, now the most important determination has been taken to not behavior Kanwar Yatra in Delhi additionally. Corona virus is the principle reason why for this. A 3rd wave of corona virus is being feared via the top of August.

Previous the Uttar Pradesh executive had allowed the Kanwar Yatra, however the Best Court docket itself took cognizance of it and requested the UP executive what is larger than the proper to lifestyles, and why it will have to be allowed amid the pandemic. After giving and being attentive to many arguments, the UP executive talked to the Kanwar Sangh and in any case made up our minds to cancel the Kanwar Yatra.