‘After war we now have this’: Syrians grapple with poverty and coronavirus

Kareem Zukari has persevered a lot all through the 9 years of Syria’s warfare. There have been missiles and bullets, relations killed, and the concern of being conscripted into the army or tortured in Bashar al-Assad’s prisons. Nonetheless no matter how harmful points got, there was always meals.

“Now there could also be so much poverty,” the 25-year-old from the Damascus neighbourhood of Barzeh said. “There are households dwelling on $200 [£160] a month, nonetheless I don’t title that dwelling. It’s barely managing to devour. And now with the coronavirus some businessmen are capitalising on the panic and elevating prices.” He requested that his precise establish now not be used for fear of repercussions.

