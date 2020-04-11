General News

‘After war we now have this’: Syrians grapple with poverty and coronavirus

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read




28 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Collapse of economic system leaves nation not capable of deal with prospect of a major outbreak

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Kareem Zukari has persevered a lot all through the 9 years of Syria’s warfare. There have been missiles and bullets, relations killed, and the concern of being conscripted into the army or tortured in Bashar al-Assad’s prisons. Nonetheless no matter how harmful points got, there was always meals.

“Now there could also be so much poverty,” the 25-year-old from the Damascus neighbourhood of Barzeh said. “There are households dwelling on $200 [£160] a month, nonetheless I don’t title that dwelling. It’s barely managing to devour. And now with the coronavirus some businessmen are capitalising on the panic and elevating prices.” He requested that his precise establish now not be used for fear of repercussions.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment