After Wedding Plans Were Cancelled, Couple Has Drive-In Movie Theater Wedding

Lindsey shocked me with a music she has been writing for over a 12 months and sang it at our marriage ceremony in entrance of me and all of our visitor that attended each just about and in particular person. It was certainly one of my favourite moments of the evening! What was your favourite second from our marriage ceremony?! . . . . Additionally, did y’all know that Lindsey was once in full time ministry approach again within the day? She was knowledgeable touring Christian recording artist and launched 7 albums throughout her profession. In 2009 she got here out, after being within the closet her total life. It was a painful course of to say the least. Lindsey misplaced her profession within the span of some weeks and she or he was rejected by most of her family and friends. Albums have been mailed again to her from Christian bookstores. Songs pulled from radio. Her total touring schedule was worn out. So anytime I get to observe this sturdy girl rise up and sing once more after dropping every thing, I can’t include my pleasure. You could be homosexual and love God. You could be homosexual and go to church. Lindsey now will get to steer worship at 2 open and affirming church buildings right here in Austin. . . . . #LeavertonPartyof5 #PopUpPandemicWedding #equallywed #pandemicwedding #lovehardhoney #dancingwithher #sheswithher #twobrides #twobridesarebetterthanone #lovewins #wifelife #loveislove #equality #femme #lesbians #gayweddings #itgetsbetter