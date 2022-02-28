After winning the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal once again shouted champion in Mexico

Rafael Nadal He raised a trophy again after the epic final he played a few weeks ago at the Australian Open. On this occasion, the Spaniard beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to conquer the Mexican Open and extend the best start to the season of his career to 15-0. It was the 91st singles title that he won in his brilliant career in the ATP.

Nadal, who added his third title of 2022including the Australian Open to reach a record high in men’s tennis with 21 Grand Slam wins, ranks three wins away from equaling Ivan Lendl’s 94 championships, the third most in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors has 109 and Roger Federer has 103.

“At the end of the day I always say that these types of records have to be valued when one finishes the race”commented Rafa. “Today the most important thing is that I have won an important prestigious tournament in the world of tennis”, he considered.

Nadal won the ATP in Mexico again (Reuters)

The Mexican Open it is an ATP 500 level tournament that takes place on hard courts and that for this edition featured four of the top five best players in the world: Daniil Medvedev (2), Alexander Zverev (3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) and Nadal (5).

Medvedev, who will appear as number one in the world ranking on Monday, fell to Nadal in the semifinals. Zverev was disqualified from the tournament for hitting his racket against the judge’s chair immediately after falling in doubles, while Tsitsipas lost to Norrie in the other semifinal.

“(Acapulco) is a tournament that started with five of the top six in the world, which was complicated and I ended up taking the victory”, Nadal explained. “Looking back a few weeks ago, that seemed impossible. It’s incredible how things change in such a short space of time, from not being able to train, to being where I am today”, remarked the 35-year-old tennis player.

Nadal added a new title to his record (Reuters)

The Spanish won for the fourth time (2005, 2013 and 2020) in Acapulco, where he is the darling of the fans. Nadal won his first title in Mexico at age 18 and now holds the record for being the youngest and oldest champion in the history of the event.

“It has been a very long race. the first time i came here everything was new to me and after many years, victories are valued more than when you are an 18-year-old boy, without a doubt”, he acknowledged. The man from Manacori also assured that he feels physically well and can’t wait to play in Indian Wells, in California, in a couple of weeks.

Norrie, that had eight wins in a row and trying to become the first Briton to win the Mexican Open in its 29 editions, he commented: “I had already played against him, so I had an idea of ​​how to face him, but I gave him a couple of easy points and he gave me nothing. There were a couple of inattentions and I gave him the match”.

In the doubles final, the Spanish Feliciano López and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame 7-5, 6-4 Salvadoran Marcelo Arévalo and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer.

* With AP information