After winning the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi did not train with PSG and Pochettino presented him with a new challenge

After seeing Lionel Messi again winning the Ballon d’Or, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino it has congratulated publicly this Tuesday and described his achievement as something “enormous” and he even hoped he could get an eighth. The DT of Paris Saint Germain, who has not had the presence of the Argentine star in training, took advantage of his meeting with the media to dedicate a few words to him.

“First, I send my congratulations to Leo and his family publicly. There are seven Ballons d’Or, we are talking about something huge, immense. I hope that (…) it will be the first day of the construction of, why not, an eighth ”, pointed out at the press conference prior to the meeting of the League 1 of this Wednesday against him Nice.

Poch estimated that the victory of Messi this monday at the gala Golden Ball is indisputable: “Having him with six balls and now having him with seven is something that is highly appreciated. I think it is something very nice and we hope we all enjoy together and that the whole team can have a great season ending with, apart from individual achievements, with collective achievements, which is the goal we all have ”, he added.

There was a lot of criticism regarding the choice of The flea as the best player in the world. “Honestly, I don’t understand anything”, said Lothar Matthäus, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1990. “I find it more and more difficult to believe in these rewards of football”added Iker Casillas. But Pochettino He left a message for them and the rest of the personalities who consider that the award should have fallen into the hands of Robert Lewandowski or another player.

“Messi fully deserved to win the Ballon d’Or and there is no debate about it. Of course, other players from other countries may not agree. But the truth is that Leo Messi deserves the Balloon of Gold”, He sentenced.

Leo messi, like Leandro Paredes, could not train this Tuesday for symptoms of gastroenteritis. Tomorrow morning both Argentine footballers will be reviewed to assess whether they are fit to join the team. Who did return to practice was Mauro Icardi, who had a muscle discomfort. It will be a matter of waiting to see if they can be available when the Paris Saint Germain receive to Nice at Princes Park, where the public expects to see Messi exhibit his seventh Golden Ball.

